March 11, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 11: Terrence Howard, Johnny Knoxville

By UPI Staff
Terrence Howard touches his star during an unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 24, 2019. The actor turns 56 on March 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Terrence Howard touches his star during an unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 24, 2019. The actor turns 56 on March 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Actor Dorothy Gish in 1898

-- Musician Lawrence Welk in 1903

-- Civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy in 1926

-- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1931 (age 94)

File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI

-- TV newsman Sam Donaldson in 1934 (age 91)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1936

-- Musician Bobby McFerrin in 1950 (age 75)

-- Filmmaker Jerry Zucker in 1950 (age 75)

-- Writer Douglas Adams in 1952

-- Musician Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers) in 1955 (age 70)

-- Poet Dejan Stojanovic in 1959

-- Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Elias Koteas in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Alex Kingston in 1963 (age 62)

-- Filmmaker Peter Berg in 1964 (age 61)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- Actor Wallace Langham in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor John Barrowman in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Lisa Loeb in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Terrence Howard in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Rami Jaffee in 1969 (Foo Fighters/Wallflowers) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Johnny Knoxville in 1971 (age 54)

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

-- Musician Benji Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Joel Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician LeToya Luckett (Destiny's Child) in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Thora Birch in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Anton Yelchin in 1989

-- Actor Jodie Comer in 1993 (age 32)

-- NBA star Anthony Davis in 1993 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

