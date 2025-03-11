Famous birthdays for March 11: Terrence Howard, Johnny Knoxville

March 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
-- Actor Dorothy Gish in 1898
-- Musician Lawrence Welk in 1903
-- Civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy in 1926
-- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1931 (age 94)
-- TV newsman Sam Donaldson in 1934 (age 91)
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1936
-- Musician Bobby McFerrin in 1950 (age 75)
-- Filmmaker Jerry Zucker in 1950 (age 75)
-- Writer Douglas Adams in 1952
-- Musician Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers) in 1955 (age 70)
-- Poet Dejan Stojanovic in 1959
-- Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, in 1961 (age 64)
-- Actor Elias Koteas in 1961 (age 64)
-- Actor Alex Kingston in 1963 (age 62)
-- Filmmaker Peter Berg in 1964 (age 61)
-- Actor Wallace Langham in 1965 (age 60)
-- Actor John Barrowman in 1967 (age 58)
-- Musician Lisa Loeb in 1968 (age 57)
-- Actor Terrence Howard in 1969 (age 56)
-- Musician Rami Jaffee in 1969 (Foo Fighters/Wallflowers) in 1969 (age 56)
-- Actor Johnny Knoxville in 1971 (age 54)
-- Musician Benji Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 46)
-- Musician Joel Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 46)
-- Musician LeToya Luckett (Destiny's Child) in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Thora Birch in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Anton Yelchin in 1989
-- Actor Jodie Comer in 1993 (age 32)
-- NBA star Anthony Davis in 1993 (age 32)