Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 10, 2025 / 9:00 AM

Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

By UPI Staff
Amanda Seyfried stars in "Long Bright River," a Peacock adaptation of the Liz Moore novel. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Amanda Seyfried stars in "Long Bright River," a Peacock adaptation of the Liz Moore novel. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Long Bright River, Forever, Fear Street: Prom Queen and other books are being adapted for film and television this spring.

New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in March, April and May.

Advertisement

Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books. Here's a rundown:

'Long Bright River'

The 2020 thriller novel by Liz Moore follows Mickey, a police officer in Philadelphia. Mickey investigates after her sister Kacey goes missing amid a series of mysterious murders and an opioid crisis in their neighborhood.

Moore's book is being adapted as a limited series starring Amanda Seyfried and Ashleigh Cummings as Mickey and Kacey, respectively. Other cast members include Nicholas Pinnock, Callum Vinson and John Doman.

Peacock released a trailer for Long Bright River in February that shows Mickey (Seyfried) searching for her sister. The series premieres on the streaming service March 13.

Advertisement

'Dope Thief'

The 2009 debut novel from Dennis Tafoya centers on Ray and Manny, best friends who make money by posing as federal agents and robbing drug dealers. The pair target the wrong person, who comes after them seeking revenge.

Apple TV+ is adapting Tafoya's book as a crime drama series created by The Town and Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Peter Craig. Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer and directed the first episode.

The cast includes Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as Ray and Manny, Marin Ireland and Kate Mulgrew.

Dope Thief premieres March 14. Apple TV+ shared a trailer in February that shows Ray and Manny being threatened by their angry mark.

'The Electric State'

The 2018 sci-fi graphic novel from Simon Stålenhag takes place in a dystopian alternate history of the 1990s. The story follows Michelle, a teenager traveling with her robot as she searches for her missing brother.

Netflix is adapting the graphic novel as a new film directed by Marvel filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo. Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle, with Chris Pratt as the smuggler Keats and Ke Huy Quan as the voice of P.C.

Advertisement

The Electric State starts streaming March 14 on Netflix. Brown, Pratt and other cast members walked the red carpet at the film's Los Angeles premiere in February.

'Shattered Silence: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer's Daughter'

The 2009 true crime autobiography is written by Melissa Moore, the daughter of serial killer Keith Jesperson, aka the Happy Face killer. In the book, Moore recounts her childhood and learning as a teenager that her father killed at least eight women in the 1990s.

Paramount+ is adapting Moore's story as the true crime drama Happy Face. Dennis Quaid and Annaleigh Ashford play Jesperson and Moore, respectively. Other cast members include James Wolk and David Harewood.

Happy Face will have a two-episode premiere March 20. Paramount+ released a trailer for the show in March that shows Moore (Ashford) speaking to her father in prison.

'Levon's Trade'

The 2015 novel is the first book in Chuck Dixon's vigilante justice series. The novel introduces Levon Cade, a military man-turned-construction worker who must call upon his former skills when a local girl goes missing.

Amazon MGM Studios is adapting the book as the new film A Working Man, starring Jason Statham as Cade. The cast also includes David Harbour, Michael Peña and Jason Flemyng.

Advertisement

A Working Man is co-written by Sylvester Stallone and David Ayer, and directed by Ayer (Suicide Squad, The Beekeeper). The movie opens in theaters March 28.

'The Amateur'

The 1981 spy thriller novel by Robert Littell follows Charlie Heller, a CIA cryptographer who takes justice into his own hands after his fiancée is murdered.

The book is being adapted as a new film starring Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek as Heller. Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg and Laurence Fishburne also have roles.

The Amateur opens in theaters April 11. Littell's novel was previously adapted as a 1981 film starring John Savage, Christopher Plummer and Marthe Keller.

'On Swift Horses'

The 2019 LGBTQ romantic novel by Shannon Pufahl follows Muriel, an unsatisfied newlywed living with her husband Lee in San Diego after the Korean War, and Julius, Lee's brother who moves to Las Vegas.

The book is being adapted as a new film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Muriel, Will Poulter as Lee and Jacob Elordi as Julius. Diego Calva and Sasha Calle also have roles.

On Swift Horses opens in theaters April 25.

'Forever'

The 1975 young adult novel by Judy Blume addresses teenage sexuality through the story of Katherine and Michael, high school seniors who begin dating and explore sex together.

Advertisement

Blume's book is being reimagined as a Netflix series starring Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr., childhood friends who reunite as teenagers. Other cast members include Karen Pittman, Wood Harris and Xosha Roquemore.

Forever starts streaming May 8. Netflix shared a teaser and first-look photos for the show in March.

'All Systems Red'

The 2017 sci-fi novel is the first book in the Murderbot Diaries series by Martha Wells. The story introduces the "Murderbot," a cyborg security guard tasked with protecting humans. Unbeknownst to its employers, the Murderbot has self-hacked its module and has free will.

Wells' series is being adapted as the Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller Murderbot, starring Alexander Skarsgård as the titular character. The cast also includes David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni and Sabrina Wu.

Murderbot premieres May 16 on Apple TV+.

'The Prom Queen'

The 1992 novel by R.L. Stine is part of his Fear Street young adult horror book series, set in the fictional town of Shadyside. The Prom Queen centers on a group of girls at Shadyside High and the murderous 1988 competition to become prom queen.

Netflix is adapting the book as the new film Fear Street: Prom Queen. India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Ariana Greenblatt, Lili Taylor and Katherine Waterston star.

Advertisement

Fear Street: Prom Queen starts streaming May 23. The film is Netflix's fourth Fear Street movie, following Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown attend 'The Electric State' premiere

Cast member Chris Pratt (R) and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Electric State" in Los Angeles on February 24, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Doechii named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year
Music // 1 hour ago
Doechii named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year
March 10 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Doechii was named Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year on Monday.
Pop music star Rihanna shares photos of her after she gave birth to her kids
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Pop music star Rihanna shares photos of her after she gave birth to her kids
March 10 (UPI) -- Pop music star Rihanna shared photos of her after she gave birth to her kids in honor of International Women's Day over the weekend.
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
LOS ANGELES, March 10 (UPI) -- "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," in theaters Friday, embraces the animated franchise breaking the fourth wall and having absurd adventures.
Famous birthdays for March 10: Bad Bunny, Chuck Norris
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 10: Bad Bunny, Chuck Norris
March 10 (UPI) -- Musician Bad Bunny turns 31 and actor Chuck Norris turns 85, among the famous birthdays for March 10.
'Mickey 17' tops North American box office with $19.1M
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Mickey 17' tops North American box office with $19.1M
March 9 (UPI) -- "Mickey 17" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
TV // 15 hours ago
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
NEW YORK, March 9 (UPI) -- Zahn McClarnon told UPI Joe Leaphorn, the Navajo Tribal Police Lieutenant he plays on "Dark Winds," will face the fallout of a difficult decision in Season 3.
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
March 9 (UPI) -- Max has released a trailer for Season 2 of its sci-fi drama, "The Last of Us."
Lady Gaga mocks her Razzie 'wins' for 'Joker 2' in 'SNL' monologue
TV // 23 hours ago
Lady Gaga mocks her Razzie 'wins' for 'Joker 2' in 'SNL' monologue
March 9 (UPI) -- Pop star and actress Lady Gaga hosted and served as musical guest on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Famous birthdays for March 9: Brittany Snow, Sunisa Lee
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 9: Brittany Snow, Sunisa Lee
March 9 (UPI) -- Actor Brittany Snow turns 39 and Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee turns 21, among the famous birthdays for March 9.
John Goodman injured on the set of Alejandro González Iñárritu's next film
TV // 1 day ago
John Goodman injured on the set of Alejandro González Iñárritu's next film
March 8 (UPI) -- John Goodman has been injured on the U.K. set of Alejandro González Iñárritu's as-yet-untitled next film.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 8: Leon, Micky Dolenz
Famous birthdays for March 8: Leon, Micky Dolenz
'American Idol' hopeful sings original song about slain teen
'American Idol' hopeful sings original song about slain teen
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
'Mickey 17' tops North American box office with $19.1M
'Mickey 17' tops North American box office with $19.1M
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement