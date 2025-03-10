Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

1 of 5 | Amanda Seyfried stars in "Long Bright River," a Peacock adaptation of the Liz Moore novel. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Long Bright River, Forever, Fear Street: Prom Queen and other books are being adapted for film and television this spring. New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in March, April and May. Advertisement

Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books. Here's a rundown:

'Long Bright River'

The 2020 thriller novel by Liz Moore follows Mickey, a police officer in Philadelphia. Mickey investigates after her sister Kacey goes missing amid a series of mysterious murders and an opioid crisis in their neighborhood.

Moore's book is being adapted as a limited series starring Amanda Seyfried and Ashleigh Cummings as Mickey and Kacey, respectively. Other cast members include Nicholas Pinnock, Callum Vinson and John Doman.

Peacock released a trailer for Long Bright River in February that shows Mickey (Seyfried) searching for her sister. The series premieres on the streaming service March 13.

'Dope Thief'

The 2009 debut novel from Dennis Tafoya centers on Ray and Manny, best friends who make money by posing as federal agents and robbing drug dealers. The pair target the wrong person, who comes after them seeking revenge.

Apple TV+ is adapting Tafoya's book as a crime drama series created by The Town and Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Peter Craig. Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer and directed the first episode.

The cast includes Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as Ray and Manny, Marin Ireland and Kate Mulgrew.

Dope Thief premieres March 14. Apple TV+ shared a trailer in February that shows Ray and Manny being threatened by their angry mark.

'The Electric State'

The 2018 sci-fi graphic novel from Simon Stålenhag takes place in a dystopian alternate history of the 1990s. The story follows Michelle, a teenager traveling with her robot as she searches for her missing brother.

Netflix is adapting the graphic novel as a new film directed by Marvel filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo. Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle, with Chris Pratt as the smuggler Keats and Ke Huy Quan as the voice of P.C.

The Electric State starts streaming March 14 on Netflix. Brown, Pratt and other cast members walked the red carpet at the film's Los Angeles premiere in February.

'Shattered Silence: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer's Daughter'

The 2009 true crime autobiography is written by Melissa Moore, the daughter of serial killer Keith Jesperson, aka the Happy Face killer. In the book, Moore recounts her childhood and learning as a teenager that her father killed at least eight women in the 1990s.

Paramount+ is adapting Moore's story as the true crime drama Happy Face. Dennis Quaid and Annaleigh Ashford play Jesperson and Moore, respectively. Other cast members include James Wolk and David Harewood.

Happy Face will have a two-episode premiere March 20. Paramount+ released a trailer for the show in March that shows Moore (Ashford) speaking to her father in prison.

'Levon's Trade'

The 2015 novel is the first book in Chuck Dixon's vigilante justice series. The novel introduces Levon Cade, a military man-turned-construction worker who must call upon his former skills when a local girl goes missing.

Amazon MGM Studios is adapting the book as the new film A Working Man, starring Jason Statham as Cade. The cast also includes David Harbour, Michael Peña and Jason Flemyng.

A Working Man is co-written by Sylvester Stallone and David Ayer, and directed by Ayer (Suicide Squad, The Beekeeper). The movie opens in theaters March 28.

'The Amateur'

The 1981 spy thriller novel by Robert Littell follows Charlie Heller, a CIA cryptographer who takes justice into his own hands after his fiancée is murdered.

The book is being adapted as a new film starring Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek as Heller. Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg and Laurence Fishburne also have roles.

The Amateur opens in theaters April 11. Littell's novel was previously adapted as a 1981 film starring John Savage, Christopher Plummer and Marthe Keller.

'On Swift Horses'

The 2019 LGBTQ romantic novel by Shannon Pufahl follows Muriel, an unsatisfied newlywed living with her husband Lee in San Diego after the Korean War, and Julius, Lee's brother who moves to Las Vegas.

The book is being adapted as a new film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Muriel, Will Poulter as Lee and Jacob Elordi as Julius. Diego Calva and Sasha Calle also have roles.

On Swift Horses opens in theaters April 25.

'Forever'

The 1975 young adult novel by Judy Blume addresses teenage sexuality through the story of Katherine and Michael, high school seniors who begin dating and explore sex together.

Blume's book is being reimagined as a Netflix series starring Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr., childhood friends who reunite as teenagers. Other cast members include Karen Pittman, Wood Harris and Xosha Roquemore.

Forever starts streaming May 8. Netflix shared a teaser and first-look photos for the show in March.

'All Systems Red'

The 2017 sci-fi novel is the first book in the Murderbot Diaries series by Martha Wells. The story introduces the "Murderbot," a cyborg security guard tasked with protecting humans. Unbeknownst to its employers, the Murderbot has self-hacked its module and has free will.

Wells' series is being adapted as the Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller Murderbot, starring Alexander Skarsgård as the titular character. The cast also includes David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni and Sabrina Wu.

Murderbot premieres May 16 on Apple TV+.

'The Prom Queen'

The 1992 novel by R.L. Stine is part of his Fear Street young adult horror book series, set in the fictional town of Shadyside. The Prom Queen centers on a group of girls at Shadyside High and the murderous 1988 competition to become prom queen.

Netflix is adapting the book as the new film Fear Street: Prom Queen. India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Ariana Greenblatt, Lili Taylor and Katherine Waterston star.

Fear Street: Prom Queen starts streaming May 23. The film is Netflix's fourth Fear Street movie, following Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

