1 of 2 | Rihanna attends the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles while pregnant with her second child in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Pop music star Rihanna shared photos of her after she gave birth to her sons in honor of International Women's Day over the weekend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) Advertisement Advertisement

"By far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman...my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay 1- RZA 2- Riot Rose And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses...don't ask, a lot was happening," the 37-year-old entertainer wrote on Instagram.

The two photos show Rihanna looking fashionable, wearing jewelry and sunglasses, while cuddling her children.

The post has already gotten more than 8 million "likes" since it was posted Saturday.

Her boyfriend since 2021, rapper A$AP Rocky, is the boys' father.

