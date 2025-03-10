Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 10, 2025 / 7:35 AM

Pop music star Rihanna shares photos of her after she gave birth to her kids

By Karen Butler
Rihanna attends the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles while pregnant with her second child in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Rihanna attends the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles while pregnant with her second child in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Pop music star Rihanna shared photos of her after she gave birth to her sons in honor of International Women's Day over the weekend.
"By far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman...my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay 1- RZA 2- Riot Rose And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses...don't ask, a lot was happening," the 37-year-old entertainer wrote on Instagram.

The two photos show Rihanna looking fashionable, wearing jewelry and sunglasses, while cuddling her children.

The post has already gotten more than 8 million "likes" since it was posted Saturday.

Her boyfriend since 2021, rapper A$AP Rocky, is the boys' father.

Grammy-winning singer, entrepreneur Rihanna turns 37

Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27, 2005. The following month, her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
Movies // 3 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, March 10 (UPI) -- "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," in theaters Friday, embraces the animated franchise breaking the fourth wall and having absurd adventures.
Famous birthdays for March 10: Bad Bunny, Chuck Norris
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
March 10 (UPI) -- Musician Bad Bunny turns 31 and actor Chuck Norris turns 85, among the famous birthdays for March 10.
'Mickey 17' tops North American box office with $19.1M
Movies // 13 hours ago
March 9 (UPI) -- "Mickey 17" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
TV // 13 hours ago
NEW YORK, March 9 (UPI) -- Zahn McClarnon told UPI Joe Leaphorn, the Navajo Tribal Police Lieutenant he plays on "Dark Winds," will face the fallout of a difficult decision in Season 3.
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
TV // 21 hours ago
March 9 (UPI) -- Max has released a trailer for Season 2 of its sci-fi drama, "The Last of Us."
Lady Gaga mocks her Razzie 'wins' for 'Joker 2' in 'SNL' monologue
TV // 22 hours ago
March 9 (UPI) -- Pop star and actress Lady Gaga hosted and served as musical guest on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Famous birthdays for March 9: Brittany Snow, Sunisa Lee
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
March 9 (UPI) -- Actor Brittany Snow turns 39 and Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee turns 21, among the famous birthdays for March 9.
John Goodman injured on the set of Alejandro González Iñárritu's next film
TV // 1 day ago
March 8 (UPI) -- John Goodman has been injured on the U.K. set of Alejandro González Iñárritu's as-yet-untitled next film.
Reports: Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane reverse divorce petition
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
March 8 (UPI) -- Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane have reportedly filed to vacate the divorce petition they requested seven years ago.
Movie review: 'Novocaine' is fun in fits and starts
Movies // 1 day ago
LOS ANGELES, March 8 (UPI) -- "Novocaine," in theaters Friday, has fun with an action hero who does not feel pain, though slows down whenever he's not on screen.
