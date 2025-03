Famous birthdays for March 10: Bad Bunny, Chuck Norris

1 of 4 | Bad Bunny arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City. The musician turns 31 on March 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

-- Suffragist Kate Sheppard in 1847

-- Actor Barry Fitzgerald in 1888

-- Josephine Groves Holloway, founder of first Black Girl Scout troops, in 1898

-- Poet Margaret Fishback in 1900

-- Assassin James Earl Ray in 1928

-- Musician Norman Blake in 1938 (age 87)

-- Writer David Rabe in 1940 (age 85)

-- Actor Chuck Norris in 1940 (age 85)

-- Actor Richard Gant in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Katharine Houghton in 1945 (age 80)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jim Valvano in 1946

-- Musician Tom Scholz (Boston) in 1947 (age 78)

-- Journalist Bob Greene in 1947 (age 78)

-- Businesswoman/TV personality Barbara Corcoran in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Aloma Wright in 1950 (age 75)

-- Al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden in 1957

-- Actor Sharon Stone in 1958 (age 67)

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast/actor Mitch Gaylord in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Jasmine Guy in 1962 (age 63)

-- Musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) in 1963 (age 62)

-- Music producer Rick Rubin in 1963 (age 62)

-- Britain's Prince Edward in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Edie Brickell in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Paget Brewster in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Jon Hamm in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Timbaland in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) in 1976 (age 50)

-- Musician Robin Thicke in 1977 (age 48)

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Edi Gathegi in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Danny Pudi in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Thomas Middleditch in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Carrie Underwood in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Olivia Wilde in 1984 (age 41)

-- Musician Emeli Sande in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor/comedian Ego Nwodim in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Emily Osment in 1992 (age 33)

-- Musician Bad Bunny in 1994 (age 31)

-- NFL player Justin Herbert in 1998 (age 27)