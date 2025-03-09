Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 9, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 9: Brittany Snow, Sunisa Lee

By UPI Staff
Brittany Snow arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10. The actor turns 39 on March 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Brittany Snow arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10. The actor turns 39 on March 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454

-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824

-- Writer Victoria "Vita" Sackville-West in 1892

-- Musician Samuel Barber in 1910

-- Writer Mickey Spillane in 1918

-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 91)

-- Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in 1934

-- Musician Mickey Gilley in 1936

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940

-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere & the Raiders) in 1942 (age 83)

-- Musician John Cale (Velvet Underground) in 1942 (age 83)

-- Journalist Charles Gibson in 1943 (age 82)

-- Chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943

-- Musician Robin Trower (Procol Harum) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Jimmie Fadden (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 65)

-- TV personalty Steve Wilkos in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Shannon Leto (Thirty Seconds to Mars) in 1970 (age 55)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Jean Louisa Kelly in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Kerr Smith in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory) in 1981 (age 44)

-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 39)

-- Musician/actor Bow Wow in 1987 (age 38)

-- Musician Suga (BTS) in 1993 (age 32)

-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 30)

-- Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee in 2003 (age 22)

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

