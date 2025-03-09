Famous birthdays for March 9: Brittany Snow, Sunisa Lee

March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454
-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824
-- Writer Victoria "Vita" Sackville-West in 1892
-- Musician Samuel Barber in 1910
-- Writer Mickey Spillane in 1918
-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 91)
-- Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in 1934
-- Musician Mickey Gilley in 1936
-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940
-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 84)
-- Musician Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere & the Raiders) in 1942 (age 83)
-- Musician John Cale (Velvet Underground) in 1942 (age 83)
-- Journalist Charles Gibson in 1943 (age 82)
-- Chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943
-- Musician Robin Trower (Procol Harum) in 1945 (age 80)
-- Musician Jimmie Fadden (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) in 1948 (age 77)
-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 65)
-- TV personalty Steve Wilkos in 1964 (age 61)
-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 61)
-- Musician Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) in 1968 (age 57)
-- Musician Shannon Leto (Thirty Seconds to Mars) in 1970 (age 55)
-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Jean Louisa Kelly in 1972 (age 53)
-- Actor Kerr Smith in 1972 (age 53)
-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 45)
-- Musician Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory) in 1981 (age 44)
-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 41)
-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 39)
-- Musician/actor Bow Wow in 1987 (age 38)
-- Musician Suga (BTS) in 1993 (age 32)
-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 30)
-- Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee in 2003 (age 22)