March 8, 2025 / 2:17 PM

Reports: Rebecca Gayheart, Eric Dane reverse divorce petition

By Karen Butler
Actress Rebecca Gayheart and her husband, actor Eric Dane, reportedly have called off the divorce they filed for in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actress Rebecca Gayheart and her husband, actor Eric Dane, reportedly have called off the divorce they filed for in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane have reportedly filed to vacate the divorce petition they requested seven years ago.

TMZ, the New York Post and EW.com reported the news Friday.

The couple had been married for 14 years before Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018.

They are the parents of two daughters -- Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13 -- whom they have co-parented amicably in recent years, according to the media outlets.

A divorce settlement was never reached and Gayheart filed this week to dismiss her request to end her marriage to Dane.

They both signed off on the most recent development.

Dane, 52, is known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria.

Gayheart, 53, is a former model who appeared in Beverly Hills, 90210, Urban Legend and Jawbreaker.

