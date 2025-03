Famous birthdays for March 8: Leon, Micky Dolenz

Leon arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Mary J. Blige's My Life" for Amazon Prime Video at the Rose Theater-Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 23, 2021. The actor turns 63 on March 8. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. in 1841

-- Scientist Otto Hahn in 1879

-- Actor Louise Beavers in 1902

-- Actor Claire Trevor in 1910

-- Dancer/actor Cyd Charisse in 1922

-- Actor Susan Clark in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor Lynn Redgrave in 1943

-- Musician Carole Bayer Sager in 1944 (age 81)

-- Musician/actor Micky Dolenz (Monkees) in 1945 (age 80)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Randy Meisner (Eagles) in 1946 (age 79)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jim Rice in 1953 (age 72)

-- Actor Aidan Quinn in 1959 (age 66)

-- TV journalist Lester Holt in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Camryn Manheim in 1961 (age 64)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Leon Robinson in 1962 (age 63)

-- Musician Shawn Mullins in 1968 (age 57)

Advertisement

-- Actor Boris Kodjoe in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor James Van Der Beek in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Alison Becker in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Tom Chaplin in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Andy Ross (OK Go) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Tattooist/TV personality/musician Kat Von D in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Milana Vayntrub in 1987 (age 38)

-- Musician Benny Blanco in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Montana Jordan in 2003 (age 22)