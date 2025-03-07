Trending
March 7, 2025 / 5:22 PM

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa's causes of death determined

By Fred Topel
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, seen at the 1998 Toronto International Film Festival, died one week apart in February. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, seen at the 1998 Toronto International Film Festival, died one week apart in February. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- New Mexico Chief Medical Medical Examiner Heather Jarrell released the cause of death for Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arkawa, on Friday. Variety and USA Today reported the examiner's announcement.

Hackman died of cardiovascular disease, the examiner determined, placing his date of death on February 18, when his pacemaker last recorded an abnormal rhythm. Hackman and Arakawa were found dead on February 26.

Jarrell determined Arakawa could have died as early as February 11 of hantavirus. The Mayo Clinic calls hantavirus a pulminary disease "that begins with flu-like symptoms and progresses rapidly to more severe diseases."

At a press conference, Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza reported that Arakawa was seen running errands on surveillance cameras Feb. 11, and corresponded with her massage therapist.

Hackman also had Alzheimer's disease but tested negative for hantavirus. Both deaths have been ruled natural causes after initially seeming suspicious. Hackman was 95 and Arakawa 65.

Hackman won Oscars for his roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven. Other roles include Superman: The Movie, The Conversation, Crimson Tide, The Quick and the Dead, Hoosiers, Get Shorty, The Royal Tenenbaums and more. He retired from acting in 2004.

