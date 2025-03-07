Famous birthdays for March 7: Haley Lu Richardson, Rachel Weisz

March 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
March 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Pope Clement XIII in 1693
-- Astronomer John Herschel in 1792
-- Scientist Luther Burbank in 1849
-- Artist Piet Mondrian in 1872
-- Actor Anna Magnani in 1908
-- Photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, earl of Snowden, in 1930
-- TV weatherman Willard Scott in 1934
-- International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Janet Guthrie in 1938 (age 87)
-- Actor Daniel J. Travanti in 1940 (age 85)
-- Businessman Michael Eisner in 1942 (age 83)
-- Televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in 1942
-- Actor John Heard in 1945
-- Musician Townes Van Zandt in 1944
-- Football Hall of fame member Franco Harris in 1950
-- Musician Ernie Isley (Isley Brothers) in 1952 (age 73)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Lynn Swann in 1952 (age 73)
-- Actor Bryan Cranston in 1956 (age 69)
-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Ivan Lendl in 1960 (age 65)
-- Comedian/actor Wanda Sykes in 1964 (age 61)
-- Musician Randy Guss (Toad the Wet Sprocket) in 1967 (age 58)
-- Actor Rachel Weisz in 1970 (age 55)
-- Actor Peter Sarsgaard in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Jay Duplass in 1973 (age 52)
-- Musician Sébastien Izambard (Il Divo) in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor Jenna Fischer in 1974 (age 51)
-- Actor Tobias Menzies in 1974 (age 51)
-- Actor TJ Thyne in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Laura Prepon in 1980 (age 45)
-- Actor Brandon T. Jackson in 1984 (age 41)
-- Actor/comedian Sarah Sherman in 1993 (age 32)
-- Actor Haley Lu Richardson in 1995 (age 30)
-- Poet Amanda Gorman in 1998 (age 27)