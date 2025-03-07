Trending
March 7, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 7: Haley Lu Richardson, Rachel Weisz

By UPI Staff
Haley Lu Richardson attends the 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 4, 2023. The actor turns 30 on March 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Clement XIII in 1693

-- Astronomer John Herschel in 1792

-- Scientist Luther Burbank in 1849

-- Artist Piet Mondrian in 1872

-- Actor Anna Magnani in 1908

-- Photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, earl of Snowden, in 1930

-- TV weatherman Willard Scott in 1934

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Janet Guthrie in 1938 (age 87)

-- Actor Daniel J. Travanti in 1940 (age 85)

-- Businessman Michael Eisner in 1942 (age 83)

-- Televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in 1942

-- Actor John Heard in 1945

-- Musician Townes Van Zandt in 1944

-- Football Hall of fame member Franco Harris in 1950

-- Musician Ernie Isley (Isley Brothers) in 1952 (age 73)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lynn Swann in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Bryan Cranston in 1956 (age 69)

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Ivan Lendl in 1960 (age 65)

-- Comedian/actor Wanda Sykes in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Randy Guss (Toad the Wet Sprocket) in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Rachel Weisz in 1970 (age 55)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

-- Actor Peter Sarsgaard in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Jay Duplass in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician Sébastien Izambard (Il Divo) in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Jenna Fischer in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Tobias Menzies in 1974 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor TJ Thyne in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Laura Prepon in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Brandon T. Jackson in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor/comedian Sarah Sherman in 1993 (age 32)

-- Actor Haley Lu Richardson in 1995 (age 30)

-- Poet Amanda Gorman in 1998 (age 27)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
