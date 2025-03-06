Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff dies at 62

Actor David Hasselhoff (L) and his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff in New York City in 2003. Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff has died by suicide at the age of 62. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff died by suicide in her Los Angeles home Wednesday. TMZ reported the news Thursday and People confirmed it. She was 62. Bach-Hasselhoff appeared on 14 episodes of Baywatch over the show's 11 seasons as different characters, and one of its spinoff Baywatch Nights. She was married to star and executive producer David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006. Advertisement

She also guest starred on a 1985 episode of his previous hit series Knight Rider. They have two children together, Taylor and Hayley.

David gave a statement to TMZ and People via a representative.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," the statement said. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

According to police, family requested they check on Bach-Hasselhoff. Police found her with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and no note.

Bach-Hasselhoff guest starred on many '80s hits like T.J. Hooker, Cheers and The Fall Guy. Her most recent credit was the 2015 movie Mansion of Blood and she had two projects listed in production on IMDb.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support. Globally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has contact information for crisis centers around the world.

