March 6, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 6: D.L. Hughley, Connie Britton

By UPI Staff
D.L. Hughley leaves the stage after speaking at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on August 22. The comedian turns 62 on March 6. File Photo by David Banks
1 of 2 | D.L. Hughley leaves the stage after speaking at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on August 22. The comedian turns 62 on March 6. File Photo by David Banks | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Artist Michelangelo in 1475

-- Writer Cyrano de Bergerac in 1619

-- Poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1806

-- Union Army Gen. Philip Sheridan in 1831

-- Writer Ring Lardner in 1885

-- Musician Bob Wills in 1905

-- Actor Lou Costello in 1906

-- TV personality Ed McMahon in 1923

-- Musician Sarah Caldwell in 1924

-- Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1926 (age 99)

File Photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI

-- Astronaut L. Gordon Cooper in 1927

-- Writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1927

-- Former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry in 1936

-- Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1937 (age 88)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell in 1940

-- Actor Ben Murphy in 1942 (age 83)

-- Musician Mary Wilson (Supremes) in 1944

-- Musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) in 1946 (age 79)

-- Actor/filmmaker Rob Reiner in 1947 (age 78)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
-- Olympic high jumper Dick Fosbury in 1947

-- News commentator John Stossel in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Anna Maria Horsford in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Tom Arnold in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor/comedian D.L. Hughley in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Connie Britton in 1967 (age 58)

File Photo by Derek French/UPI

-- Actor Moira Kelly in 1968 (age 57)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O'Neal in 1972 (age 53)

-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Tim Howard in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend) in 1984 (age 41)

-- Musician Tyler, The Creator in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Alisha Boe in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Milo Manheim in 2001 (age 24)

-- Actor Millicent Simmonds in 2003 (age 22)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

