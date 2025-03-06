Famous birthdays for March 6: D.L. Hughley, Connie Britton

March 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
-- Artist Michelangelo in 1475
-- Writer Cyrano de Bergerac in 1619
-- Poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1806
-- Union Army Gen. Philip Sheridan in 1831
-- Writer Ring Lardner in 1885
-- Musician Bob Wills in 1905
-- Actor Lou Costello in 1906
-- TV personality Ed McMahon in 1923
-- Musician Sarah Caldwell in 1924
-- Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1926 (age 99)
-- Astronaut L. Gordon Cooper in 1927
-- Writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1927
-- Former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry in 1936
-- Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1937 (age 88)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell in 1940
-- Actor Ben Murphy in 1942 (age 83)
-- Musician Mary Wilson (Supremes) in 1944
-- Musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) in 1946 (age 79)
-- Actor/filmmaker Rob Reiner in 1947 (age 78)
-- Olympic high jumper Dick Fosbury in 1947
-- News commentator John Stossel in 1947 (age 78)
-- Actor Anna Maria Horsford in 1948 (age 77)
-- Actor Tom Arnold in 1959 (age 66)
-- Actor/comedian D.L. Hughley in 1963 (age 62)
-- Actor Connie Britton in 1967 (age 58)
-- Actor Moira Kelly in 1968 (age 57)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O'Neal in 1972 (age 53)
-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Tim Howard in 1979 (age 46)
-- Musician Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend) in 1984 (age 41)
-- Musician Tyler, The Creator in 1991 (age 34)
-- Actor Alisha Boe in 1997 (age 28)
-- Actor Milo Manheim in 2001 (age 24)
-- Actor Millicent Simmonds in 2003 (age 22)