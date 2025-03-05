Trending
Entertainment News
March 5, 2025 / 9:09 AM

Lisa talks album, 'White Lotus' on 'Kimmel'

By Jessica Inman
Lisa discussed her Oscars performance, her role in "The White Lotus" and her debut solo album on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Lisa discussed her Oscars performance, her role in "The White Lotus" and her debut solo album on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Thai singer and actress Lisa discussed her first acting role and her debut solo album on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday.

The K-pop star, 27, rose to fame as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink.

Lisa released her album Alter Ego Friday.

On Kimmel, the singer said she experimented with several styles of music when she was in Los Angeles and wound up loving them all, yielding the concept album that sees Lisa embodying five different personas.

"There's Roxy, Kiki, Sunny, Speedy and the last main girl -- she's Vixi," Lisa told Kimmel, adding that she relates to Vixi the most.

At the same time, Lisa is making her first foray into acting on Season 3 of The White Lotus.

She portrays Mook, which means Pearl in Thai, who works at the luxury resort in Thailand.

She said the cast members would often eat together and sing karaoke when they could, noting that she did not sing during those gatherings.

"I feel weird for me to like grab the mic and sing karaoke," she said.

Lisa also performed during the Oscars this week.

Blackpink, which also consists of Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, is slated for a tour in 2025.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

