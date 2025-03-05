Famous birthdays for March 5: Penn Jillette, Roman Griffin Davis

March 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Mapmaker Gerardus Mercator in 1512
-- Antoine Cadillac, founder of Detroit, in 1658
-- Poet Lucy Larcom in 1824
-- Writer Frank Norris in 1870
-- Actor Rex Harrison in 1908
-- Actor Jack Cassidy in 1927
-- Actor Paul Sand in 1932 (age 93)
-- Actor Dean Stockwell in 1936
-- Actor Samantha Eggar in 1939 (age 86)
-- Actor Michael Warren in 1946 (age 79)
-- Musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) in 1952 (age 73)
-- Actor Marsha Warfield in 1954 (age 71)
-- Magician Penn Jillette in 1955 (age 70)
-- Journalist Ray Suarez in 1957 (age 68)
-- Musician Andy Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1958
-- Musician Charlie Reid (Proclaimers) in 1962 (age 63)
-- Musician Craig Reid (Proclaimers) in 1962 (age 63)
-- Televangelist Joel Osteen in 1963 (age 62)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin in 1966 (age 59)
-- Musician John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers/Mars Volta) in 1970 (age 55)
-- Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in 1970 (age 55)
-- Actor Matt Lucas in 1974 (age 51)
-- Actor Eva Mendes in 1974 (age 51)
-- Actor Kevin Connolly in 1974 (age 51)
-- Musician Amanda Shires (Highwomen/Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit) in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Jake Lloyd in 1989 (age 36)
-- Actor Roman Griffin Davis in 2007 (age 18)