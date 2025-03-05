Famous birthdays for March 5: Penn Jillette, Roman Griffin Davis

1 of 3 | Penn Jillette arrives on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on November 21, 2022. The magician turns 70 on March 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- Mapmaker Gerardus Mercator in 1512

-- Antoine Cadillac, founder of Detroit, in 1658

-- Poet Lucy Larcom in 1824

-- Writer Frank Norris in 1870

-- Actor Rex Harrison in 1908

File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI

-- Actor Jack Cassidy in 1927

-- Actor Paul Sand in 1932 (age 93)

-- Actor Dean Stockwell in 1936

-- Actor Samantha Eggar in 1939 (age 86)

-- Actor Michael Warren in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Marsha Warfield in 1954 (age 71)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Magician Penn Jillette in 1955 (age 70)

-- Journalist Ray Suarez in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Andy Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1958

-- Musician Charlie Reid (Proclaimers) in 1962 (age 63)

-- Musician Craig Reid (Proclaimers) in 1962 (age 63)

Advertisement

-- Televangelist Joel Osteen in 1963 (age 62)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers/Mars Volta) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in 1970 (age 55)

File Photo by Yin Bogu/UPI

-- Actor Matt Lucas in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Eva Mendes in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Kevin Connolly in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Amanda Shires (Highwomen/Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit) in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Jake Lloyd in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Roman Griffin Davis in 2007 (age 18)