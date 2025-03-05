Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 5, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 5: Penn Jillette, Roman Griffin Davis

By UPI Staff
Penn Jillette arrives on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on November 21, 2022. The magician turns 70 on March 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Penn Jillette arrives on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on November 21, 2022. The magician turns 70 on March 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Mapmaker Gerardus Mercator in 1512

-- Antoine Cadillac, founder of Detroit, in 1658

-- Poet Lucy Larcom in 1824

-- Writer Frank Norris in 1870

-- Actor Rex Harrison in 1908

File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI

-- Actor Jack Cassidy in 1927

-- Actor Paul Sand in 1932 (age 93)

-- Actor Dean Stockwell in 1936

-- Actor Samantha Eggar in 1939 (age 86)

-- Actor Michael Warren in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Marsha Warfield in 1954 (age 71)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Magician Penn Jillette in 1955 (age 70)

-- Journalist Ray Suarez in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Andy Gibb (Bee Gees) in 1958

-- Musician Charlie Reid (Proclaimers) in 1962 (age 63)

-- Musician Craig Reid (Proclaimers) in 1962 (age 63)

Advertisement

-- Televangelist Joel Osteen in 1963 (age 62)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers/Mars Volta) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in 1970 (age 55)

File Photo by Yin Bogu/UPI

-- Actor Matt Lucas in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Eva Mendes in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Kevin Connolly in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Amanda Shires (Highwomen/Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit) in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Jake Lloyd in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Roman Griffin Davis in 2007 (age 18)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Daredevil' returns more brutal and mature
TV // 6 hours ago
TV review: 'Daredevil' returns more brutal and mature
LOS ANGELES, March 4 (UPI) -- "Daredevil: Born Again," premiering Tuesday on Disney+, improves upon the Netflix series with its brutal action and examination of character motivations.
Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, more guest star on 'Hacks' Season 4
TV // 9 hours ago
Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, more guest star on 'Hacks' Season 4
March 4 (UPI) -- Max announced a number of guest stars for "Hacks" Season 4 on Tuesday, including Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Eric Balfour and more.
'Dexter: Resurrection' adds Neil Patrick Harris as guest star
TV // 9 hours ago
'Dexter: Resurrection' adds Neil Patrick Harris as guest star
March 4 (UPI) -- Showtime announced another guest star for "Dexter: Resurrection" on Tuesday. Neil Patrick Harris has joined the series.
Pierce Brosnan paints himself as 'family man' in 'MobLand' preview
TV // 11 hours ago
Pierce Brosnan paints himself as 'family man' in 'MobLand' preview
March 4 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing Guy Ritchie's "Mobland," which arrives on the streamer March 30.
Dennis Quaid talks to daughter in jail in 'Happy Face' trailer
TV // 12 hours ago
Dennis Quaid talks to daughter in jail in 'Happy Face' trailer
March 4 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing its crime series "Happy Face," starring Dennis Quaid as serial killer Keith Jesperson.
'Mamma Mia!' to return to Broadway
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Mamma Mia!' to return to Broadway
March 4 (UPI) -- After 25 years playing in London's West End and touring North America, "Mamma Mia!" is headed back to Broadway.
Kevin Bacon hunts demons in 'The Bondsman' trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
Kevin Bacon hunts demons in 'The Bondsman' trailer
March 4 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon portrays a bounty hunter working for the devil in "The Bondsman," which arrives on Prime Video April 3.
'Alien: Earth' adds Richa Moorjani, 10 others to cast
TV // 15 hours ago
'Alien: Earth' adds Richa Moorjani, 10 others to cast
March 4 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth" showrunner Noah Hawley is reuniting with several "Fargo" cast members on the upcoming "Alien" prequel series.
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
Music // 15 hours ago
J-Hope of BTS teases 'Sweet Dreams' featuring Miguel
March 4 (UPI) -- J-Hope, a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, is teasing new music featuring Miguel.
Dakota Johnson rom-com 'Materialists' to open in June
Movies // 16 hours ago
Dakota Johnson rom-com 'Materialists' to open in June
March 4 (UPI) -- "Materialists," directed by Celine Song and starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, will arrive in theaters June 13.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Movie review: 'Mickey 17' proves relevant, darkly comic
Movie review: 'Mickey 17' proves relevant, darkly comic
'Alien: Earth' adds Richa Moorjani, 10 others to cast
'Alien: Earth' adds Richa Moorjani, 10 others to cast
Famous birthdays for March 4: Emilio Estefan, Steven Weber
Famous birthdays for March 4: Emilio Estefan, Steven Weber
Meghan Markle, family celebrate launch of Netflix show
Meghan Markle, family celebrate launch of Netflix show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement