Famous birthdays for March 4: Emilio Estefan, Steven Weber

Emilio Estefan arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 15, 2023. The musician turns 72 on March 4.

March 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Portuguese Prince Henry, the Navigator, in 1394

-- Musician Antonio Vivaldi in 1678

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Knute Rockne in 1888

-- Actor John Garfield in 1913

-- Writer Alan Sillitoe in 1928

-- Economist Alice Rivlin in 1931

-- Actor/musician Barbara McNair in 1934

-- Actor Paula Prentiss in 1938 (age 87)

-- Writer James Ellroy in 1948 (age 77)

-- Musician/actor/producer Emilio Estefan (Miami Sound Machine) in 1953 (age 72)

-- Actor Catherine O'Hara in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Mykelti Williamson in 1957 (age 68)

-- Actor Patricia Heaton in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Steven Weber in 1961 (age 64)

-- Musician Jason Newsted (Metallica) in 1963 (age 62)

-- Writer Khaled Hosseini in 1965 (age 60)

-- Writer Dav Pilkey in 1966 (age 59)

-- Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson in 1967 (age 58)

-- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in 1968 (age 57)

-- TV personality/activist Chaz Bono in 1969 (age 56)

-- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Fergal Lawler (Cranberries) in 1971 (age 54)

-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Landon Donovan in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Scott Michael Foster in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Tamzin Merchant in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Josh Bowman in 1988 (age 36)

-- NBA player Draymond Green in 1990 (age 35)

-- Television personality Bobbi Kristina Brown in 1993

-- Model Brooklyn Beckham in 1999 (age 25)

-- Actor Miya Cech in 2007 (age 17)