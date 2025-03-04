Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 4, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 4: Emilio Estefan, Steven Weber

By UPI Staff
Emilio Estefan arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 15, 2023. The musician turns 72 on March 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Emilio Estefan arrives on the red carpet at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 15, 2023. The musician turns 72 on March 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Portuguese Prince Henry, the Navigator, in 1394

-- Musician Antonio Vivaldi in 1678

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Knute Rockne in 1888

-- Actor John Garfield in 1913

-- Writer Alan Sillitoe in 1928

-- Economist Alice Rivlin in 1931

-- Actor/musician Barbara McNair in 1934

-- Actor Paula Prentiss in 1938 (age 87)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Writer James Ellroy in 1948 (age 77)

-- Musician/actor/producer Emilio Estefan (Miami Sound Machine) in 1953 (age 72)

-- Actor Catherine O'Hara in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Mykelti Williamson in 1957 (age 68)

-- Actor Patricia Heaton in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Steven Weber in 1961 (age 64)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Jason Newsted (Metallica) in 1963 (age 62)

-- Writer Khaled Hosseini in 1965 (age 60)

-- Writer Dav Pilkey in 1966 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson in 1967 (age 58)

-- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in 1968 (age 57)

-- TV personality/activist Chaz Bono in 1969 (age 56)

-- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Fergal Lawler (Cranberries) in 1971 (age 54)

-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Landon Donovan in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Scott Michael Foster in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Tamzin Merchant in 1987 (age 38)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Josh Bowman in 1988 (age 36)

-- NBA player Draymond Green in 1990 (age 35)

-- Television personality Bobbi Kristina Brown in 1993

-- Model Brooklyn Beckham in 1999 (age 25)

-- Actor Miya Cech in 2007 (age 17)

File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dolly Parton's husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, dies at 82
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Dolly Parton's husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, dies at 82
March 3 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton's husband of 60 years, Carl Thomas Dean, died at the age of 82, the country singer and actress said Monday.
Krysten Ritter joins 'Dexter: Resurrection'
TV // 10 hours ago
Krysten Ritter joins 'Dexter: Resurrection'
March 3 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Monday that Krysten Ritter will guest star on "Dexter: Resurrection" in the role of Mia.
Chris Pratt sells gun to a robot in 'The Electric State' final trailer
Movies // 11 hours ago
Chris Pratt sells gun to a robot in 'The Electric State' final trailer
March 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Electric State" ahead of its debut on the streamer March 14.
Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour
Music // 12 hours ago
Babymonster adds North American dates to world tour
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster has added six more shows to the North American leg of their "Hello Monsters" world tour.
Mysterious woman haunts grieving family in 'The Woman in the Yard'
Movies // 12 hours ago
Mysterious woman haunts grieving family in 'The Woman in the Yard'
March 3 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing horror thriller "The Woman in the Yard," starring Danielle Deadwyler.
'Family Legacy' to return with new episodes March 25
TV // 14 hours ago
'Family Legacy' to return with new episodes March 25
March 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing Season 2 of "Family Legacy," a docuseries that gives viewers a unique perspective on legendary singers, rockers and rappers by spotlighting interviews with their children.
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
Music // 14 hours ago
J-Hope of BTS to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut March 10
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop icon J-Hope will give his first solo performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" March 10.
Paris Hilton says 'iconic' actress will play her in 'Paris: The Memoir' series
TV // 15 hours ago
Paris Hilton says 'iconic' actress will play her in 'Paris: The Memoir' series
March 3 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton teased that an "iconic" actress will portray her in a television adaptation of her memoir.
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
March 3 (UPI) -- "When Harry Met Sally" actors Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited at the Oscars Sunday.
Ana de Armas wants 'to go hunting' in 'Ballerina' teaser
Movies // 16 hours ago
Ana de Armas wants 'to go hunting' in 'Ballerina' teaser
March 3 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new preview of "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas, during the Oscars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Dolly Parton's husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, dies at 82
Dolly Parton's husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, dies at 82
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
Famous birthdays for March 3: George Miller, Julie Bowen
Famous birthdays for March 3: George Miller, Julie Bowen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement