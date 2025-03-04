Famous birthdays for March 4: Emilio Estefan, Steven Weber

March 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
March 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Portuguese Prince Henry, the Navigator, in 1394
-- Musician Antonio Vivaldi in 1678
-- College Football Hall of Fame member Knute Rockne in 1888
-- Actor John Garfield in 1913
-- Writer Alan Sillitoe in 1928
-- Economist Alice Rivlin in 1931
-- Actor/musician Barbara McNair in 1934
-- Actor Paula Prentiss in 1938 (age 87)
-- Writer James Ellroy in 1948 (age 77)
-- Musician/actor/producer Emilio Estefan (Miami Sound Machine) in 1953 (age 72)
-- Actor Catherine O'Hara in 1954 (age 71)
-- Actor Mykelti Williamson in 1957 (age 68)
-- Actor Patricia Heaton in 1958 (age 67)
-- Actor Steven Weber in 1961 (age 64)
-- Musician Jason Newsted (Metallica) in 1963 (age 62)
-- Writer Khaled Hosseini in 1965 (age 60)
-- Writer Dav Pilkey in 1966 (age 59)
-- Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson in 1967 (age 58)
-- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in 1968 (age 57)
-- TV personality/activist Chaz Bono in 1969 (age 56)
-- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani in 1970 (age 55)
-- Musician Fergal Lawler (Cranberries) in 1971 (age 54)
-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Landon Donovan in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Scott Michael Foster in 1985 (age 40)
-- Actor Tamzin Merchant in 1987 (age 38)
-- Actor Josh Bowman in 1988 (age 36)
-- NBA player Draymond Green in 1990 (age 35)
-- Television personality Bobbi Kristina Brown in 1993
-- Model Brooklyn Beckham in 1999 (age 25)
-- Actor Miya Cech in 2007 (age 17)