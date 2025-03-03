Trending
March 3, 2025 / 9:20 AM

Celebrity couples attend the Oscars

By Jessica Inman
Marco Perego-Saldaña (L) and Zoe Saldaña arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards on Sunday. They were among the celebrity couples who attended the 97th ceremony. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Marco Perego-Saldaña (L) and Zoe Saldaña arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards on Sunday. They were among the celebrity couples who attended the 97th ceremony. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Celebrities and their significant others stepped out Sunday at the Oscars.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, and Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton were among the couples who attended the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Saldana, who took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez, arrived on the red carpet in a crimson red dress with sheer black gloves. The film led nominations with 13 nods.

Adrien Brody, who won an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Laszlo in The Brutalist, also received a kiss from Halle Berry on the red carpet, as "payback" for when he kissed her during the 2003 awards.

Kieran Culkin, who was honored as Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, used his acceptance speech as an opportunity to plead with his wife for a fourth child.

"About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly publicly said that I want a third kid from her, because she said if I won the award, she would give me the kid. It turns out she said that because she didn't think I was gonna win," he said.

That evening, as they were discussing her promise, Culkin told her that he was hoping for four kids total.

"And she turned to me, I swear to God, this happened. It was just over a year ago. She said, 'I will give you four when you win an Oscar,'" he continued. "...I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"

Conan O'Brien, who hosted the ceremony, was accompanied by his wife Liza Powel O'Brien.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Gal Gadot and Jason Varsano and Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston were among the other celebrity couples in attendance.

Anora led the Oscars wins. The film was named Best Picture and was also honored with Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing awards.

Oscars: Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet walk the red carpet

Cynthia Erivo arrives on the red carpet for the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025. Erivo is nominated for Best Actress for "Wicked." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

