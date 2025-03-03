Advertisement
March 3, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 3: George Miller, Julie Bowen

By UPI Staff
George Miller attends the photo call for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 16. The filmmaker turns 80 on March 3. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 3 | George Miller attends the photo call for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 16. The filmmaker turns 80 on March 3. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman in 1831

-- Inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

-- Fraudster Charles Ponzi in 1882

-- Actor Jean Harlow in 1911

-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Doc Watson in 1923

File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 80)

-- Writer Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Robert Gossett in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 67)

-- Radio personality Ira Glass in 1959 (age 66)

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Herschel Walker in 1962 (age 63)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Laura Harring in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Tone Lōc in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 55)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 51)

-- Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema in 1975 (age 50)

-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Lee David in 1994 (age 31)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Amber Midthunder in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 22)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Anora,' Kieran Culkin, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana win big at the Oscars
March 2 (UPI) -- Anora was the big winner at the Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Halle Berry recreates famous kiss with Adrien Brody on Oscars red carpet
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Halle Berry recreates famous kiss with Adrien Brody on Oscars red carpet
March 2 (UPI) -- Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody on the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a hilarious callback to a moment they shared at the 2003 Academy Awards.
'Captain America' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Captain America' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
March 2 (UPI) -- "Captain America: Brave New World" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $15 million in receipts from Friday through Sunday.
Eric McCormack: 'Mexican Morgue' embraces old-school-style storytelling
TV // 18 hours ago
Eric McCormack: 'Mexican Morgue' embraces old-school-style storytelling
NEW YORK, March 2 (UPI) -- Eric McCormack told UPI he wanted to star in the contemporary drama, "Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue," because it was a fresh spin on the beloved Agatha Christie-style murder mysteries of the mid-20th century.
Famous birthdays for March 2: Reggie Bush, Daniel Craig
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 2: Reggie Bush, Daniel Craig
March 2 (UPI) -- Ex-NFL player Reggie Bush turns 40 and actor Daniel Craig turns 57, among the famous birthdays for March 2.
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan win big at Brit Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan win big at Brit Awards
March 1 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Chappell Roan were among the Brit Awards winners in London Saturday.
Reports: Harrison Ford has shingles, will miss Sunday's Oscars ceremony
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Reports: Harrison Ford has shingles, will miss Sunday's Oscars ceremony
March 1 (UPI) -- Screen legend Harrison Ford will not be a presenter as planned at Sunday's Oscars ceremony in Hollywood.
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
Music // 1 day ago
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
March 1 (UPI) -- Famed R&B singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63.
New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75
Music // 1 day ago
New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75
March 1 (UPI) -- New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen -- who also performed under the name of Buster Poindexter -- has died at the age of 75.
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tops U.S. album chart
March 1 (UPI) -- Rappers PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
