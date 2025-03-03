Famous birthdays for March 3: George Miller, Julie Bowen

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Poet Edmund Waller in 1606
-- Industrialist George Pullman in 1831
-- Inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847
-- Fraudster Charles Ponzi in 1882
-- Actor Jean Harlow in 1911
-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920
-- Musician Doc Watson in 1923
-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 80)
-- Writer Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 76)
-- Actor Robert Gossett in 1954 (age 71)
-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 67)
-- Radio personality Ira Glass in 1959 (age 66)
-- College Football Hall of Fame member Herschel Walker in 1962 (age 63)
-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 63)
-- Actor Laura Harring in 1964 (age 61)
-- Musician Tone Lōc in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 55)
-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 51)
-- Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema in 1975 (age 50)
-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 48)
-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Lee David in 1994 (age 31)
-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 28)
-- Actor Amber Midthunder in 1997 (age 28)
-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 22)