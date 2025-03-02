Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 2, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 2: Reggie Bush, Daniel Craig

By UPI Staff
Reggie Bush speaks on the set of the Fox Network Big Noon Kickoff pregame show prior to the start of the Ohio State Buckeyes game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus, Ohio, on October 22, 2022. The former NFL player turns 40 on March 2. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 2 | Reggie Bush speaks on the set of the Fox Network Big Noon Kickoff pregame show prior to the start of the Ohio State Buckeyes game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus, Ohio, on October 22, 2022. The former NFL player turns 40 on March 2. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Adrian VI in 1459

-- Statesman DeWitt Clinton in 1769

-- Sam Houston, first president of the Republic of Texas, in 1793

-- Pope Leo XIII in 1810

-- Pope Pius XII in 1876

-- Publisher Max Schuster in 1897

-- Baseball player/World War II-era spy Moe Berg in 1902

-- Writer "Dr. Seuss," Theodor Geisel, in 1904

-- Actor/musician Desi Arnaz in 1917

-- Actor Jennifer Jones in 1919

-- Actor John Cullum in 1930 (age 95)

File Photo by Joan Marcus/UPI

-- Writer Tom Wolfe in 1931

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Denny Crum in 1937

-- Writer John Irving in 1942 (age 83)

-- Musician Lou Reed (Velvet Underground) in 1942

-- Musician Rory Gallagher (Taste) in 1948

-- Musician Karen Carpenter in 1950

-- Comedian/actor Laraine Newman in 1952 (age 73)

-- Musician Jay Osmond in 1955 (age 70)

-- Musician Jon Bon Jovi in 1962 (age 63)

-- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Daniel Craig in 1968 (age 57)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Musician Method Man in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Chris Martin (Coldplay) in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Rebel Wilson in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor/filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard in 1981 (age 44)

-- College Football Hall of Fame member/ex-NFL player/TV personality Reggie Bush in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Nathalie Emmanuel in 1989 (age 36)

-- Musician Luke Combs in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Kofi Siriboe in 1994 (age 31)

-- Musician/actor Becky G in 1997 (age 28)

-- NFL player Tua Tagovailoa in 1998 (age 27)

File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI

