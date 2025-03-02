Famous birthdays for March 2: Reggie Bush, Daniel Craig

March 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
|Advertisement
March 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
March 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Pope Adrian VI in 1459
-- Statesman DeWitt Clinton in 1769
-- Sam Houston, first president of the Republic of Texas, in 1793
-- Pope Leo XIII in 1810
-- Pope Pius XII in 1876
-- Publisher Max Schuster in 1897
-- Baseball player/World War II-era spy Moe Berg in 1902
-- Writer "Dr. Seuss," Theodor Geisel, in 1904
-- Actor/musician Desi Arnaz in 1917
-- Actor Jennifer Jones in 1919
-- Actor John Cullum in 1930 (age 95)
-- Writer Tom Wolfe in 1931
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Denny Crum in 1937
-- Writer John Irving in 1942 (age 83)
-- Musician Lou Reed (Velvet Underground) in 1942
-- Musician Rory Gallagher (Taste) in 1948
-- Musician Karen Carpenter in 1950
-- Comedian/actor Laraine Newman in 1952 (age 73)
-- Musician Jay Osmond in 1955 (age 70)
-- Musician Jon Bon Jovi in 1962 (age 63)
-- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 1963 (age 62)
-- Actor Daniel Craig in 1968 (age 57)
-- Musician Method Man in 1971 (age 54)
-- Musician Chris Martin (Coldplay) in 1977 (age 48)
-- Actor Rebel Wilson in 1980 (age 45)
-- Actor/filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard in 1981 (age 44)
-- College Football Hall of Fame member/ex-NFL player/TV personality Reggie Bush in 1985 (age 40)
-- Actor Nathalie Emmanuel in 1989 (age 36)
-- Musician Luke Combs in 1990 (age 35)
-- Actor Kofi Siriboe in 1994 (age 31)
-- Musician/actor Becky G in 1997 (age 28)
-- NFL player Tua Tagovailoa in 1998 (age 27)