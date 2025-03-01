Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 1, 2025 / 6:41 PM

Reports: Harrison Ford has shingles, will miss Sunday's Oscars ceremony

By Karen Butler
Harrison Ford attends the 31st annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on February 23. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Harrison Ford attends the 31st annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on February 23. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Screen legend Harrison Ford will not be a presenter as planned at Sunday's Oscars ceremony in Hollywood.

TMZ, Deadline and EW.com reported Saturday that the 1923 and Shrinking actor is suffering from shingles.

Advertisement

Ford, 82, was reportedly diagnosed with the viral infection on Friday.

The Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor was a guest at last weekend's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Charli XCX, Chappell Roan win big at Brit Awards
Music // 2 hours ago
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan win big at Brit Awards
March 1 (UPI) -- Charli XCX and Chappell Roan were among the Brit Awards winners in London Saturday.
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
Music // 2 hours ago
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
March 1 (UPI) -- Famed R&B singer Angie Stone has died at the age of 63.
New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75
Music // 7 hours ago
New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen dead at 75
March 1 (UPI) -- New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen -- who also performed under the name of Buster Poindexter -- has died at the age of 75.
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 9 hours ago
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' tops U.S. album chart
March 1 (UPI) -- Rappers PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for March 1: Mark Paul Gosselaar, Roger Daltrey
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 1: Mark Paul Gosselaar, Roger Daltrey
March 1 (UPI) -- Actor Mark Paul Gosselaar turns 51 and musician Roger Daltrey turns 81, among the famous birthdays for March 1.
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
TV // 23 hours ago
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Longmire Days -- the annual festival celebrating Craig Johnson's best-selling Walt Longmire books and the beloved TV show it inspired -- is set to take place this July 17-20 in Buffalo, Wyo.
Gene Hackman, wife test negative for carbon monoxide, N.M. officials say
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Gene Hackman, wife test negative for carbon monoxide, N.M. officials say
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning, the Santa Fe Sheriffs Department in New Mexico said Friday, one day after they were found dead with their dog.
'Side Quest' spins off 'Mythic Quest' characters and new ones
TV // 1 day ago
'Side Quest' spins off 'Mythic Quest' characters and new ones
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Side Quest" on Friday. The 'Mythic Quest' spinoff premieres March 26.
Jason Statham uses animal, human skulls in 'Working Man' fight
Movies // 1 day ago
Jason Statham uses animal, human skulls in 'Working Man' fight
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a clip from "A Working Man" on Friday. The clip shows a fight scene from the Jason Statham movie coming to theaters March 28.
HBO orders Sharon Horgan comedy under new two-year deal
TV // 1 day ago
HBO orders Sharon Horgan comedy under new two-year deal
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- HBO announced a two-year, first-look deal with creator Sharon Horgan. The first show under the deal is a comedy Horgan will write, executive produce and star in.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katy Perry, Gayle King to be part of all-female space flight
Katy Perry, Gayle King to be part of all-female space flight
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63 in sprinter van crash
'American Idol' hopeful sings original song about slain teen
'American Idol' hopeful sings original song about slain teen
Comedian, author Kat Timpf announces breast cancer diagnosis, son's birth
Comedian, author Kat Timpf announces breast cancer diagnosis, son's birth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement