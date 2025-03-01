Reports: Harrison Ford has shingles, will miss Sunday's Oscars ceremony

Harrison Ford attends the 31st annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on February 23. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Screen legend Harrison Ford will not be a presenter as planned at Sunday's Oscars ceremony in Hollywood. TMZ, Deadline and EW.com reported Saturday that the 1923 and Shrinking actor is suffering from shingles. Advertisement

Ford, 82, was reportedly diagnosed with the viral infection on Friday.

The Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor was a guest at last weekend's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.