Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 28, 2025 / 7:05 PM

Gene Hackman, wife test negative for carbon monoxide, N.M. officials say

By Allen Cone
Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa arrive for premiere of "Antz" at Roy Thomson Hall at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 19, 1998. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa arrive for premiere of "Antz" at Roy Thomson Hall at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 19, 1998. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning, the Santa Fe Sheriffs Department in New Mexico said Friday, one day after they were found dead with their dog.

Though the results were negative, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said during a news conference that a pathologist will decide whether to rule out the poisonous gas as the cause of death.

Advertisement

Mwendoza told reporters the "manner and cause of death have not been determined" but autopsy findings noted no external trauma. A toxicology report may take up to three months though initial autopsy findings noted no external trauma.

"We're keeping everything on the table," Mendoza said.

Also, he said it was likely neither Hackman, 95, nor Arakawa, 65, had a fatal fall.

They haven't determined who died first, Mendoza said.

Hackman likely died more than a week earlier -- on Feb. 17, which is the last day his pacemaker recorded an "event," Mendoza said at the news conference.

"I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life."

Advertisement

Although officials originally said there was no foul play, investigators have called the deaths "suspicious."

"There was no indication of a struggle," Mendoza told reporters. "There was no indication of anything that was missing from the home or disturbed, you know, that would be indication that there was a crime that had occurred, there was no indication of that."

They found no obvious signs of a gas leak, no signs of foul play and nothing out of place at the home.

Mendoza said several doors were unlocked.

Two other dogs were found alive on the property.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office went to the home after a maintenance worker arrived but no one answered the door. Neighborhood security saw the couple on the ground and unresponsive through a window, officials said.

Hackman was found dead in a mudroom near the kitchen, according to the warrant.

Arakawa was located on a bathroom floor with a space heater near her head.

An open prescription bottle was found on the counter with pills "scattered on the counter-top," according to an affidavit.

Thyroid medication, Diltiazem blood pressure medication and Tylenol were taken from the estate.

In the search documents obtained by Fox News Digital, investigators listed two cellphones, MyQuest records, a 2025 planner.

Advertisement

The German shepherd was found dead a few feet away in a closet in the bathroom.

A responding deputy said in a probable cause summary for the search warrant "the heater could have fallen in the event the female abruptly fell to the ground." The deputy suspected Hackman may have suddenly fallen as he observed him with a walking cane and a pair of sunglasses near his body.

Hackman retired from acting after performing in Welcome to Mooseport in 2004. The Oscar-winning actor was known for starring in the films The French Connection, The Conversation, Unforgiven and Hoosiers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for March 1: Mark Paul Gosselaar, Roger Daltrey
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 1: Mark Paul Gosselaar, Roger Daltrey
March 1 (UPI) -- Actor Mark Paul Gosselaar turns 51 and musician Roger Daltrey turns 81, among the famous birthdays for March 1.
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
TV // 11 hours ago
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Longmire Days -- the annual festival celebrating Craig Johnson's best-selling Walt Longmire books and the beloved TV show it inspired -- is set to take place this July 17-20 in Buffalo, Wyo.
'Side Quest' spins off 'Mythic Quest' characters and new ones
TV // 14 hours ago
'Side Quest' spins off 'Mythic Quest' characters and new ones
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Side Quest" on Friday. The 'Mythic Quest' spinoff premieres March 26.
Jason Statham uses animal, human skulls in 'Working Man' fight
Movies // 14 hours ago
Jason Statham uses animal, human skulls in 'Working Man' fight
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released a clip from "A Working Man" on Friday. The clip shows a fight scene from the Jason Statham movie coming to theaters March 28.
HBO orders Sharon Horgan comedy under new two-year deal
TV // 15 hours ago
HBO orders Sharon Horgan comedy under new two-year deal
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- HBO announced a two-year, first-look deal with creator Sharon Horgan. The first show under the deal is a comedy Horgan will write, executive produce and star in.
Tatiana Maslany to headline Apple TV+ comedic thriller
TV // 16 hours ago
Tatiana Maslany to headline Apple TV+ comedic thriller
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Tatiana Maslany, who recently appeared in "The Monkey," is set to star in an upcoming series on Apple TV+.
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
Movies // 16 hours ago
Oscars: How to watch, what to expect
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The 97th annual Academy Award ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. EST in Dolby Theater, and viewers can tune in on ABC and Hulu.
Cynthia Erivo releases 'Replay,' first single from new album
Music // 18 hours ago
Cynthia Erivo releases 'Replay,' first single from new album
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo released a lyric music video for her song "Single," which will appear on an upcoming album.
RZA says Wu-Tang final tour will be 'very lyrical'
Music // 19 hours ago
RZA says Wu-Tang final tour will be 'very lyrical'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- RZA, a founding member of Wu-Tang Clan, discussed the group's farewell tour on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
'Madame Web,' 'Unfrosted' score Golden Raspberry Awards
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Madame Web,' 'Unfrosted' score Golden Raspberry Awards
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Madame Web" received a leading three Golden Raspberry, or "Razzie" Awards, for bad cinema in Hollywood Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'American Idol' hopeful sings original song about slain teen
'American Idol' hopeful sings original song about slain teen
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
'Madame Web,' 'Unfrosted' score Golden Raspberry Awards
'Madame Web,' 'Unfrosted' score Golden Raspberry Awards
RZA says Wu-Tang final tour will be 'very lyrical'
RZA says Wu-Tang final tour will be 'very lyrical'
HBO orders Sharon Horgan comedy under new two-year deal
HBO orders Sharon Horgan comedy under new two-year deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement