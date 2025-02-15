Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Megan Thee Stallion, Natalie Morales

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Astronomer/physicist Galileo Galilei in 1564
-- French King Louis XV in 1710
-- Jeweler Charles Tiffany in 1812
-- Feminist pioneer Susan B. Anthony in 1820
-- Actor John Barrymore in 1882
-- Illustrator Lillian Disney in 1899
-- Musician Harold Arlen in 1905
-- Actor Cesar Romero in 1907
-- Miep Gies, born Heroine Santruschitz, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family, in 1909
-- Actor Harvey Korman in 1927
-- Actor Claire Bloom in 1931 (age 94)
-- Astronaut Roger Chaffee in 1935
-- Football Hall of Fame member John Hadl in 1940
-- Musician Mick Avory (Kinks/Rolling Stones) in 1944 (age 81)
-- Actor Marisa Berenson in 1947 (age 78)
-- Actor Jane Seymour in 1951 (age 74)
-- Musician Melissa Manchester in 1951 (age 74)
-- Cartoonist Matt Groening in 1954 (age 71)
-- Musician Francis Buchholz (Scorpions) in 1954 (age 71)
-- Model/TV personality Janice Dickinson in 1955 (age 70)
-- Actor Christopher McDonald in 1955 (age 70)
-- Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli in 1959 (age 66)
-- Musician Ali Campbell (UB40) in 1959 (age 66)
-- Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) in 1960 (age 65)
-- Actor/comedian Steven Michael Quezada in 1963 (age 62)
-- Comedian/actor Chris Farley in 1964
-- Astronaut Leland Devon Melvin in 1964 (age 61)
-- Gambian President Adama Barrow in 1965 (age 60)
-- Actor Michael Easton in 1967 (age 58)
-- Musician Birdman in 1969 (age 56)
-- Actor Renee O'Connor in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Alex Borstein in 1971 (age 54)
-- Filmmaker/actor/writer Miranda July in 1974 (age 51)
-- Musician Brandon Boyd (Incubus) in 1976 (age 49)
-- Musician Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (Killers) in 1976 (age 49)
-- Musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) in 1980 (45)
-- Filmmaker Matt Duffer in 1984 (age 41)
-- Filmmaker Ross Duffer in 1984 (age 41)
-- Actor Natalie Morales in 1985 (age 40)
-- Actor/musician Amber Riley in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Callum Turner in 1990 (age 35)
-- Actor Corinne Foxx in 1994 (age 31)
-- Musician Megan Thee Stallion in 1995 (age 30)
-- Auto racer George Russell in 1998 (age 27)