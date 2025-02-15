Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 15, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Megan Thee Stallion, Natalie Morales

By UPI Staff
Megan Thee Stallion arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11. The musician turns 30 on February 15. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI
1 of 2 | Megan Thee Stallion arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11. The musician turns 30 on February 15. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Astronomer/physicist Galileo Galilei in 1564

-- French King Louis XV in 1710

-- Jeweler Charles Tiffany in 1812

-- Feminist pioneer Susan B. Anthony in 1820

File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI

-- Actor John Barrymore in 1882

-- Illustrator Lillian Disney in 1899

-- Musician Harold Arlen in 1905

-- Actor Cesar Romero in 1907

-- Miep Gies, born Heroine Santruschitz, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family, in 1909

-- Actor Harvey Korman in 1927

-- Actor Claire Bloom in 1931 (age 94)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Astronaut Roger Chaffee in 1935

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Hadl in 1940

-- Musician Mick Avory (Kinks/Rolling Stones) in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Marisa Berenson in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Jane Seymour in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Melissa Manchester in 1951 (age 74)

Advertisement

-- Cartoonist Matt Groening in 1954 (age 71)

-- Musician Francis Buchholz (Scorpions) in 1954 (age 71)

-- Model/TV personality Janice Dickinson in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Christopher McDonald in 1955 (age 70)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Ali Campbell (UB40) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor/comedian Steven Michael Quezada in 1963 (age 62)

-- Comedian/actor Chris Farley in 1964

-- Astronaut Leland Devon Melvin in 1964 (age 61)

-- Gambian President Adama Barrow in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Michael Easton in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Birdman in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Renee O'Connor in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Alex Borstein in 1971 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Filmmaker/actor/writer Miranda July in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Brandon Boyd (Incubus) in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (Killers) in 1976 (age 49)

Advertisement

-- Musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) in 1980 (45)

-- Filmmaker Matt Duffer in 1984 (age 41)

-- Filmmaker Ross Duffer in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Natalie Morales in 1985 (age 40)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor/musician Amber Riley in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Callum Turner in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Corinne Foxx in 1994 (age 31)

-- Musician Megan Thee Stallion in 1995 (age 30)

-- Auto racer George Russell in 1998 (age 27)

File Photo by Greg Nash/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix confirms 'XO, Kitty' Season 3 -- with summer episode
TV // 9 hours ago
Netflix confirms 'XO, Kitty' Season 3 -- with summer episode
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed "XO, Kitty" for Season 3 on Friday and teased the possibility of summer episodes.
Max renews Noah Wyle medical drama 'The Pitt' for Season 2
TV // 10 hours ago
Max renews Noah Wyle medical drama 'The Pitt' for Season 2
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Max announced Friday it has renewed "The Pitt" for a second season. Season 1 episodes release Thursdays until April 10.
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 to stream on Peacock
TV // 11 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 to stream on Peacock
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 will stream on Peacock beginning March 16.
'Saturday Night Live': 10 of the youngest guest hosts
TV // 11 hours ago
'Saturday Night Live': 10 of the youngest guest hosts
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- As "Saturday Night Live" gears up for its 50th anniversary special Sunday night, UPI is looking back at some of the youngest celebrities to take the iconic Studio 8H stage.
'White Lotus' Season 3: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 12 hours ago
'White Lotus' Season 3: How to watch, what to expect
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" returns with Season 3, filmed in Thailand, Sunday. Mike White's anthology series highlights chaotic happenings at the fictional luxury resort chain's different locations.
Sophie Thatcher: Nat-Misty friendship starts to evolve in 'Yellowjackets' S3
TV // 12 hours ago
Sophie Thatcher: Nat-Misty friendship starts to evolve in 'Yellowjackets' S3
NEW YORK, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Sophie Thatcher told UPI Season 3 of "Yellowjackets" will show the birth of her character Natalie's future alliance with Samantha Hanratty's Misty.
'Bridgerton' Season 4 films masquerade ball
TV // 14 hours ago
'Bridgerton' Season 4 films masquerade ball
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix released a sneak peak of "Bridgerton" Season 4 that includes the behind-the-scenes filming of a masquerade ball.
Backstreet Boys add shows to Las Vegas residency at Sphere
Music // 14 hours ago
Backstreet Boys add shows to Las Vegas residency at Sphere
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys are back with the "Into the Millennium" Las Vegas residency at the Sphere and a new song, which dropped Friday.
Christina Ricci, Sophie Thatcher attend 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 premiere
TV // 15 hours ago
Christina Ricci, Sophie Thatcher attend 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 premiere
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Christina Ricci, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty and other "Yellowjackets" stars attended the show's Season 3 premiere Thursday in Los Angeles.
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo EP, 'Earthquake' music video
Music // 17 hours ago
Blackpink's Jisoo releases solo EP, 'Earthquake' music video
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo is back with new music. She released the EP "Amortage" Friday, along with the music video for her song "Earthquake."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix confirms 'XO, Kitty' Season 3 -- with summer episode
Netflix confirms 'XO, Kitty' Season 3 -- with summer episode
Ralph Macchio calls 'Cobra Kai' co-star William Zabka one of his best friends
Ralph Macchio calls 'Cobra Kai' co-star William Zabka one of his best friends
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 to stream on Peacock
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 to stream on Peacock
'White Lotus' Season 3: How to watch, what to expect
'White Lotus' Season 3: How to watch, what to expect
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement