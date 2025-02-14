Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 7:57 AM

Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day

By Karen Butler
Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day. Image courtesy of Google
Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day. Image courtesy of Google

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day.

The artwork shows a variety of yummy-looking chocolates in pink wrappers with "Google" spelled out in icing on the tops of treats.

Advertisement

Chocolate is the traditional treat given in the United States to loved ones in honor of the winter holiday on Feb. 14.

Festive decorations also commonly incorporate the colors of red and pink.

CBS News noted the celebration dates back to 5th century B.C. when a festival was held on Feb. 15 recognizing the founding of Rome and honoring the fertility god Lupercus.

The annual event lasted about 1,000 years until the Catholic Church took over Rome and a feast day was established in honor of St. Valentine, a martyred bishop, and to celebrate the sanctity of marriage on Feb. 14.

Gift-giving became part of the tradition in the 14th century and continues today.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Selena Gomez releases single, announces new album with Benny Blanco
Music // 9 minutes ago
Selena Gomez releases single, announces new album with Benny Blanco
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Actress and pop music star Selena Gomez released "Scared of Loving You," the first single from her forthcoming album with Benny Blanco.
'Cobra Kai' co-stars announce engagement
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Cobra Kai' co-stars announce engagement
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser -- who played Robby Keene and Samantha LaRusso on "Cobra Kai' for six seasons -- have announced they are engaged to be married.
Miles Teller: 'Gorge' monster movie is really a love story
Movies // 3 hours ago
Miles Teller: 'Gorge' monster movie is really a love story
NEW YORK, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick," "The Offer" and "Whiplash" actor Miles Teller told UPI he jumped at the chance to star in the movie "The Gorge" because it was a unique spin on several well-worn genres.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Jake Lacy, Phill Lewis
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Jake Lacy, Phill Lewis
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Jake Lacy turns 40 and actor Phill Lewis turns 57, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 14.
Sadie Sink sings in trailer for rock opera 'O'Dessa'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Sadie Sink sings in trailer for rock opera 'O'Dessa'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is previewing rock opera "O'Dessa," starring "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink in the titular role.
Pamela Anderson's 'Last Showgirl' on VOD Tuesday
Movies // 17 hours ago
Pamela Anderson's 'Last Showgirl' on VOD Tuesday
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the digital release of "The Last Showgirl" on Thursday. The film comes to digital purchase Tuesday and video-on-demand rental March 4.
Ben Affleck calls on Jon Bernthal in 'The Accountant 2' trailer
Movies // 17 hours ago
Ben Affleck calls on Jon Bernthal in 'The Accountant 2' trailer
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing "The Accountant 2," starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal.
Movie review: 'Bridget Jones' charms again in poignant sequel
Movies // 17 hours ago
Movie review: 'Bridget Jones' charms again in poignant sequel
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," premiering Thursday on Peacock, recaptures the charm of Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones facing new poignant transitions in life.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' confirmed for Season 3
TV // 18 hours ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' confirmed for Season 3
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been given the green light for a third season.
'Until Dawn' stars are 'stuck in time' in new trailer
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Until Dawn' stars are 'stuck in time' in new trailer
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The horror movie "Until Dawn," which was inspired by the 2015 video game of the same name, is arriving in theaters April 25.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ralph Macchio calls 'Cobra Kai' co-star William Zabka one of his best friends
Ralph Macchio calls 'Cobra Kai' co-star William Zabka one of his best friends
Pamela Anderson's 'Last Showgirl' on VOD Tuesday
Pamela Anderson's 'Last Showgirl' on VOD Tuesday
Movie review: 'Bridget Jones' charms again in poignant sequel
Movie review: 'Bridget Jones' charms again in poignant sequel
Ralph Macchio, William Zabka attend 'Cobra Kai' premiere
Ralph Macchio, William Zabka attend 'Cobra Kai' premiere
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' satisfies with emotional finale
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' satisfies with emotional finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement