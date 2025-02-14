Trending
Feb. 14, 2025 / 7:25 AM

'Cobra Kai' co-stars announce engagement

By Karen Butler
Tanner Buchanan (L) and Mary Mouser attend the season finale premiere of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" at the Egyptian Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Tanner Buchanan (L) and Mary Mouser attend the season finale premiere of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" at the Egyptian Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser -- who played Robby Keene and Samantha LaRusso on Cobra Kai for six seasons -- have announced they are engaged to be married.

The couple showed off rings when they walked the red carpet at the Netflix show's series finale premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"We're so happy to finally share that we're engaged," Buchanan posted on Instagram Thursday.

"This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another. We're so grateful for the love and support, and though we're partial to having our private moments, we're excited to share this check-in to our world."

The social-media announcement has already gotten more than 1 million "likes."

Netflix posted a photo on X of the smiling couple at the premiere with the caption: "COBRA CRYING BECAUSE TANNER BUCHANAN & MARY MOUSER ARE ENGAGED."

"We're matchmakers first, showrunners second," said writer-producer Jon Hurwitz.

"Our primary goal with Cobra Kai was for Daniel LaRusso's daughter and Johnny Lawrence's son to fall in love in real life. Mission accomplished. So happy for them! A perfect couple! #CobraKai #TrueLove."

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka originally played high school martial arts rivals Daniel and Johnny in the 1984 movie, The Karate Kid, then reprised their roles as senseis in Cobra Kai.

The final episodes of the beloved show began streaming Thursday.

