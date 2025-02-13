Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 11:26 AM

'Monster Hunter Wilds' launch trailer teases battles, game roadmap

By Jessica Inman

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Capcom is teasing its RPG video game Monster Hunter Wilds with a new launch trailer.

In the game, which drops Feb. 28, players become an expedition hunter and face off against various formidable beasts.

The preview shows the characters meeting a dragon-like monster that is "not like any Rathalos" the group has ever encountered.

Players will engage in battles in dark caves, lush landscapes, and fiery pits.

The trailer also teases a game roadmap. A title update adds the creature Mizutsune to the game in Spring, while a new monster will arrive sometime in Summer.

Pre-order purchases also include a hope charm and extra armor, the preview shows.

The game arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

