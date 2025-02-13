Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Scott Thomas, Sophia Lillis

1 of 2 | Scott Thomas of Parmalee arrives for the 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. The musician turns 52 on February 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Pope Alexander VII in 1599

-- U.S. first lady Bess Truman in 1885

-- Artist Grant Wood in 1891

-- Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson in 1892

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg in 1918

-- Musician "Tennessee" Ernie Ford in 1919

-- Pilot Chuck Yeager in 1923

File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

-- Actor Kim Novak in 1933 (age 92)

-- Cameroonian President Paul Biya in 1933 (age 92)

-- Actor George Segal in 1934

-- Musician Peter Tork (Monkees) in 1942

-- Actor Carol Lynley in 1942

-- Talk show host Jerry Springer in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Stockard Channing in 1944 (age 81)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Coach Mike Krzyzewski in 1947 (age 78)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Musician Peter Gabriel (Genesis) in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor David Naughton in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Peter Hook (New Order/Joy Division) in 1956 (age 69)

-- Fitness professional Denise Austin in 1957 (age 68)

-- Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Henry Rollins (Black Flag) in 1961 (age 64)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Neal McDonough in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Freedom Williams (C+C Music Factory) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Kelly Hu in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician Robbie Williams (Take That) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Feist (Broken Social Scene) in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Mena Suvari in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Sophia Lillis in 2002 (age 23)