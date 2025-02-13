Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Scott Thomas, Sophia Lillis

By UPI Staff
Scott Thomas of Parmalee arrives for the 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. The musician turns 52 on February 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Scott Thomas of Parmalee arrives for the 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. The musician turns 52 on February 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Alexander VII in 1599

-- U.S. first lady Bess Truman in 1885

-- Artist Grant Wood in 1891

-- Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson in 1892

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg in 1918

-- Musician "Tennessee" Ernie Ford in 1919

-- Pilot Chuck Yeager in 1923

File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

-- Actor Kim Novak in 1933 (age 92)

-- Cameroonian President Paul Biya in 1933 (age 92)

-- Actor George Segal in 1934

-- Musician Peter Tork (Monkees) in 1942

-- Actor Carol Lynley in 1942

-- Talk show host Jerry Springer in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Stockard Channing in 1944 (age 81)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Coach Mike Krzyzewski in 1947 (age 78)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Musician Peter Gabriel (Genesis) in 1950 (age 75)

Advertisement

-- Actor David Naughton in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Peter Hook (New Order/Joy Division) in 1956 (age 69)

-- Fitness professional Denise Austin in 1957 (age 68)

-- Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Henry Rollins (Black Flag) in 1961 (age 64)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Neal McDonough in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Freedom Williams (C+C Music Factory) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Kelly Hu in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician Robbie Williams (Take That) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Feist (Broken Social Scene) in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Mena Suvari in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Sophia Lillis in 2002 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Cobra Kai' satisfies with emotional finale
TV // 1 hour ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' satisfies with emotional finale
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The final five episodes of "Cobra Kai," premiering Thursday on Netflix, deliver an emotionally satisfying conclusion to the "Karate Kid" sequel series.
Christine Baranski to receive award at ATX TV Festival
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Christine Baranski to receive award at ATX TV Festival
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Christine Baranski is set to be recognized with the 2025 Achievement in Television eXcellence Award during the upcoming ATX TV Festival.
Elisabeth Moss prepares for revolution in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
TV // 12 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss prepares for revolution in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing the final chapter of "The Handmaid's Tale," which premieres on the streamer April 8.
Cynthia Erivo to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Cynthia Erivo to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo is set to receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award during the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards.
Rand faces 'corrupted power' in 'Wheel of Time' Season 3 trailer
TV // 14 hours ago
Rand faces 'corrupted power' in 'Wheel of Time' Season 3 trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing Season 3 of its "The Wheel of Time" fantasy series ahead of its March 13 premiere.
Movie review: 'Captain America: Brave New World' is formulaic but entertaining
Movies // 15 hours ago
Movie review: 'Captain America: Brave New World' is formulaic but entertaining
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- "Captain America: Brave New World," in theaters Friday, doesn't stray from the Marvel movie formula but still provides a brisk two hour adventure.
Viola Davis must 'save the world in 'G20' trailer
Movies // 15 hours ago
Viola Davis must 'save the world in 'G20' trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing "G20," a film starring Viola Davis as fictional U.S. President Danielle Sutton.
Mason Thames stands up to Gerard Butler in 'How to Train Your Dragon' trailer
Movies // 16 hours ago
Mason Thames stands up to Gerard Butler in 'How to Train Your Dragon' trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a trailer for the "How to Train Your Dragon" remake, which blends live-action and CG-animation for a new take on the 2010 animated movie of the same name.
Paul McCartney performs surprise show in NYC
Music // 17 hours ago
Paul McCartney performs surprise show in NYC
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Beatles icon Paul McCartney surprised fans with a pop-up New York City performance on Tuesday.
Mariah Carey, Outkast among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Music // 18 hours ago
Mariah Carey, Outkast among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey, Outkast, Bad Company, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Phish and other artists are nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elisabeth Moss prepares for revolution in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss prepares for revolution in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Movie review: 'Captain America: Brave New World' is formulaic but entertaining
Movie review: 'Captain America: Brave New World' is formulaic but entertaining
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Josh Brolin, Judy Blume
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Josh Brolin, Judy Blume
Paramount+ to stream remastered 'Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party'
Paramount+ to stream remastered 'Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement