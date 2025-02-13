Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Scott Thomas, Sophia Lillis

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:
-- Pope Alexander VII in 1599
-- U.S. first lady Bess Truman in 1885
-- Artist Grant Wood in 1891
-- Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson in 1892
-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg in 1918
-- Musician "Tennessee" Ernie Ford in 1919
-- Pilot Chuck Yeager in 1923
-- Actor Kim Novak in 1933 (age 92)
-- Cameroonian President Paul Biya in 1933 (age 92)
-- Actor George Segal in 1934
-- Musician Peter Tork (Monkees) in 1942
-- Actor Carol Lynley in 1942
-- Talk show host Jerry Springer in 1944 (age 81)
-- Actor Stockard Channing in 1944 (age 81)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Coach Mike Krzyzewski in 1947 (age 78)
-- Musician Peter Gabriel (Genesis) in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor David Naughton in 1951 (age 74)
-- Musician Peter Hook (New Order/Joy Division) in 1956 (age 69)
-- Fitness professional Denise Austin in 1957 (age 68)
-- Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in 1958 (age 67)
-- Musician Henry Rollins (Black Flag) in 1961 (age 64)
-- Actor Neal McDonough in 1966 (age 59)
-- Musician Freedom Williams (C+C Music Factory) in 1968 (age 57)
-- Actor Kelly Hu in 1968 (age 57)
-- Musician Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) in 1972 (age 53)
-- Musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) in 1973 (age 52)
-- Musician Robbie Williams (Take That) in 1974 (age 51)
-- Musician Feist (Broken Social Scene) in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Mena Suvari in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Sophia Lillis in 2002 (age 23)