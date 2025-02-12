Trending
Feb. 12, 2025

Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

By Darryl Coote
Handler Katie Bernardin kisses Monty the Giant Black Schnauzer after they win Best in Show at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Monty, a giant schnauzer, was named Best in Show at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night in New York City.

The 5-year-old black pooch, whose official name is Hearthmore's Wintergreen Mountain, took the top prize at the United States' second-longest continuously held sporting event after winning the working group for the third straight year.

Monty's handler and co-owner, Katie Bernardin, was overcome with emotion upon hearing her animal was anointed top dog on Tuesday night.

"He always tries so hard. I'm just so proud of him," an emotional Bernardin said from the floor at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden. "I always call him my Secretariat because he never stops."

"Puppy did the damn thing, and I'm so proud of him."

Reserve Best in Show went to Bourbon, the whippet.

The iconic dog show returned to Madison Square Garden after five years, with previous shows held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City.

More than 2,500 dogs from all 50 states participated in the 149th annual dog show, which began Saturday, the show said in a release.

Of all U.S. states, California was the most represented with 191 dogs competing followed by Pennsylvania with 178, Florida with 168 and New York with 179.

With 78 dogs, Canada had the most international entries by far, followed by Japan with eight and South Korea with four.

