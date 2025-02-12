Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Josh Brolin, Judy Blume

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Puritan Cotton Mather in 1663
-- U.S. first lady Louisa Adams in 1775
-- Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, in 1809
-- Biologist Charles Darwin in 1809
-- Labor leader John L. Lewis in 1880
-- Artist Max Beckmann in 1884
-- Ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1881
-- U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley in 1893
-- Actor Lorne Greene in 1915
-- Filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli in 1923
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Garagiola in 1926
-- Charles Van Doren, subject of U.S. TV quiz scandals, in 1926
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell in 1934
-- Actor Joe Don Baker in 1936 (age 89)
-- Writer Judy Blume in 1938 (age 87)
-- Actor Maud Adams in 1945 (age 80)
-- Musician Steve Hackett (Genesis) in 1950 (age 75)
-- Musician Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers/Steely Dan) in 1952 (age 73)
-- Actor Joanna Kerns in 1953 (age 72)
-- TV personality/actor Arsenio Hall in 1956 (age 69)
-- Actor John Michael Higgins in 1963 (age 62)
-- Actor Lochlyn Munro in 1966 (age 59)
-- Actor Josh Brolin in 1968 (age 57)
-- Musician Chynna Phillips (Wilson Phillips) in 1968 (age 57)
-- Musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) in 1970 (age 55)
-- Actor Jesse Spencer in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Christina Ricci in 1980 (age 45)
-- Musician Gucci Mane in 1980 (age 45)
-- Musician Elle Varner in 1989 (age 36)
-- Actor Katherine Barrell in 1990 (age 35)