Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Aniston

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Pope Gregory XIV in 1535
-- Photographer/inventor Henry Fox Talbot in 1800
-- Abolitionist/writer Lydia Maria Child in 1802
-- Inventor Thomas Edison in 1847
-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Max Baer in 1909
-- Filmmaker Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1909
-- Actor Eva Gabor in 1919
-- King Farouk, Egypt's last monarch, in 1920
-- Actor Leslie Nielsen in 1926
-- Actor Tina Louise in 1934 (age 91)
-- Actor Burt Reynolds in 1936
-- Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega in 1938
-- Musician Gerry Goffin in 1939
-- Musician Sergio Mendes in 1941 (age 84)
-- Jeb Bush, former Florida governor/presidential son and brother, in 1953 (age 72)
-- Musician Sheryl Crow in 1962 (age 63)
-- Actor Jennifer Aniston in 1969 (age 56)
-- Actor Damian Lewis in 1971 (age 54)
-- Surfers' Hall of Fame member Kelly Slater in 1972 (age 53)
-- Radio host Alex Jones in 1974 (age 51)
-- Actor Isaiah Mustafa in 1974 (age 51)
-- Musician D'Angelo in 1974 (age 51)
-- Musician Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park/Fort Minor) in 1977 (age 48)
-- Musician/actor Brandy Norwood in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Matthew Lawrence in 1980 (age 45)
-- Musician Kelly Rowland (Destiny's Child) in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Natalie Dormer in 1982 (age 43)
-- Musician Aubrey O'Day (Danity Kane) in 1984 (age 41)
-- Chilean President Gabriel Boric in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Taylor Lautner in 1992 (age 33)
-- Musician Rosé (Blackpink) in 1997 (age 28)
-- Musician Khalid in 1998 (age 27)