Feb. 11, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Aniston

By UPI Staff
Sheryl Crow arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2. The musician turns 63 on February 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sheryl Crow arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2. The musician turns 63 on February 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Pope Gregory XIV in 1535

-- Photographer/inventor Henry Fox Talbot in 1800

-- Abolitionist/writer Lydia Maria Child in 1802

-- Inventor Thomas Edison in 1847

-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Max Baer in 1909

-- Filmmaker Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1909

-- Actor Eva Gabor in 1919

-- King Farouk, Egypt's last monarch, in 1920

-- Actor Leslie Nielsen in 1926

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tina Louise in 1934 (age 91)

-- Actor Burt Reynolds in 1936

-- Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega in 1938

-- Musician Gerry Goffin in 1939

-- Musician Sergio Mendes in 1941 (age 84)

-- Jeb Bush, former Florida governor/presidential son and brother, in 1953 (age 72)

-- Musician Sheryl Crow in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Jennifer Aniston in 1969 (age 56)

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
-- Actor Damian Lewis in 1971 (age 54)

-- Surfers' Hall of Fame member Kelly Slater in 1972 (age 53)

-- Radio host Alex Jones in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Isaiah Mustafa in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician D'Angelo in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park/Fort Minor) in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician/actor Brandy Norwood in 1979 (age 46)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Matthew Lawrence in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Kelly Rowland (Destiny's Child) in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Natalie Dormer in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Aubrey O'Day (Danity Kane) in 1984 (age 41)

-- Chilean President Gabriel Boric in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Taylor Lautner in 1992 (age 33)

-- Musician Rosé (Blackpink) in 1997 (age 28)

-- Musician Khalid in 1998 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

