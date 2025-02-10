1 of 5 | Tom Cruise introduced Super Bowl LIX in a video Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise introduced Super Bowl LIX Sunday, and starred in a game spot teaser for his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning. Cruise's introduction shows the actor walking down a dark hallway toward several screens playing various football highlights. Advertisement

"Tonight in New Orleans, we encounter a mission that doesn't come along very often," said the Mission Impossible actor, 62. "...Stepping into the unknown, being first -- it comes with unbelievable pressure, but I look closely at these fierce competitors and I don't see fear or hesitation."

"I see the very best in the world. Men who have worked and dedicated their entire lives for today," he continued.

The video shows select Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia players standing alone, surrounded by microphones.

"The opportunity to win a third consecutive Super Bowl is surreal," said Chiefs auarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"The long winding road here has all led to this." @TomCruise welcomes us to Super Bowl LIX pic.twitter.com/bPhbS9OgGi— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

Advertisement

Cruise concludes his introduction with another reference to his film franchise.

"The mission is clear. Win here and be remembered forever," he said.

Later, Cruise appeared in the game spot teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning.

The 30-second clip shows Ethan (Cruise) encountering various challenges, including hanging from the wing of a small plane.

"I need you to trust me one last time," he says.

The film opens in theaters May 23.

Tom Cruise turns 60: a look back