Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 4:01 PM

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mother addresses Allison Holker's book

By Jessica Inman
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer and a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
1 of 5 | Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer and a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Connie Boss Alexander is breaking her silence approximately two years after her son Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide.

Alexander opened up to Gayle King on CBS Mornings following the publication of This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light -- a book penned by her daughter in-law, Allison Holker.

Advertisement

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer who appeared on So You Think You Can Dance and was a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died at age 40 in December 2022. In her book, Holker shares details from her late husband's private journals and claims she found a "cornucopia of drugs" in their home following his death.

"Is the issue with you that she shared things that you think should have been private?" King asks Boss Alexander in a preview of the interview released Monday. "Or is the issue that you don't believe it?"

Advertisement

"Both," responds Boss Alexander. "I'm not saying my son was perfect. I do believe he had experiences where he tried this, that or the other. But no, I don't believe there was that type of issue, that type of problem."

"Don't get me wrong, I applaud speaking about mental health awareness, 'cause of course there was something going on there at the end that we're not aware of," she adds. "So I applaud that ... and if that was the intent of the book to make people aware, look out for these type of signs, there's a way to say that in general."

Boss Alexander also shared her belief that Holker's book tarnishes her son's name and legacy.

An autopsy for Stephen "tWitch" Boss showed he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system when he died, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Advertisement

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Holker were married nearly a decade, and had two children together, along with Holker's daughter from a previous relationship. Holker, who honored her late husband on what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary in December 2023, recalled learning of his death in her book, released last week.

"I screamed until I was out of breath. It's really hard to be told your husband is dead. But to be told your husband chose to be dead - that's impossible to fathom," she wrote.

Boss Alexander's full interview with King will air Tuesday on CBS Mornings.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'SNL' stars past and present join 50th anniversary special
TV // 3 hours ago
'SNL' stars past and present join 50th anniversary special
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Tina Fey and more will appear in "SNL50: The Anniversary Special."
Wounded Leaphorn awakens in 'Dark Winds' Season 3 clip
TV // 5 hours ago
Wounded Leaphorn awakens in 'Dark Winds' Season 3 clip
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- AMC released the first five minutes of "Dark Winds" Season 3 on Monday. Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) awakens in the desert wounded and faces a shocking discovery.
Kreese, Kim mourn Kwon in 'Cobra Kai' sneak peek
TV // 5 hours ago
Kreese, Kim mourn Kwon in 'Cobra Kai' sneak peek
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix released an eight-minute glimpse of the "Cobra Kai" finale, which arrives on the streamer Thursday.
Amy Poehler to launch 'Good Hang' podcast
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Amy Poehler to launch 'Good Hang' podcast
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler took to "Today" on Monday to announce her new podcast, "Good Hang."
Scarlett Johansson takes aim in 'Jurassic World Rebirth' game spot
Movies // 7 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson takes aim in 'Jurassic World Rebirth' game spot
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson appears in a new trailer for "Jurassic World Rebirth" that aired during Super Bowl LIX.
Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and daughters among stars at Super Bowl LIX
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and daughters among stars at Super Bowl LIX
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter, Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway, Kevin Costner and other celebrities attended Super Bowl LIX Sunday.
Tom Cruise introduces Super Bowl, stars in 'Mission: Impossible' game spot
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Tom Cruise introduces Super Bowl, stars in 'Mission: Impossible' game spot
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise introduced Super Bowl LIX Sunday, and starred in a game spot teaser for his upcoming film, "Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning."
Jay & Silent Bob, Jeremy Strong turn up in Afflecks' 'DunKings 2' commercial
TV // 11 hours ago
Jay & Silent Bob, Jeremy Strong turn up in Afflecks' 'DunKings 2' commercial
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes joined Ben Affleck in his latest Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin' Donuts.
Florence Pugh declares, 'No one here is a hero,' in 'Thunderbolts' trailer
Movies // 12 hours ago
Florence Pugh declares, 'No one here is a hero,' in 'Thunderbolts' trailer
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel released a new 2 1/2-minute trailer for its upcoming action-adventure movie, "Thunderbolts," during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Greg Norman, Yara Shahidi
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Greg Norman, Yara Shahidi
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Golfer Greg Norman turns 70 and actor Yara Shahidi turns 25, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 10.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jay & Silent Bob, Jeremy Strong turn up in Afflecks' 'DunKings 2' commercial
Jay & Silent Bob, Jeremy Strong turn up in Afflecks' 'DunKings 2' commercial
Kendrick Lamar, SZA perform hits in Super Bowl LIX halftime show
Kendrick Lamar, SZA perform hits in Super Bowl LIX halftime show
Tom Cruise introduces Super Bowl, stars in 'Mission: Impossible' game spot
Tom Cruise introduces Super Bowl, stars in 'Mission: Impossible' game spot
Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Greg Norman, Yara Shahidi
Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Greg Norman, Yara Shahidi
Lucy Lawless' 'My Life Is Murder' renewed for Season 5, in production
Lucy Lawless' 'My Life Is Murder' renewed for Season 5, in production
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement