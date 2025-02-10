Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 11:42 AM

Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and daughters among stars at Super Bowl LIX

By Jessica Inman
Jay-Z (R) and daughters Blue Ivy (L) and Rumi Carter pose for photos before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 7 | Jay-Z (R) and daughters Blue Ivy (L) and Rumi Carter pose for photos before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift and rapper Jay-Z and his daughters were among the stars at Super Bowl LIX Sunday.

The game kicked off with actors Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper introducing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Advertisement

"Make some noise for your AFC Champion and two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs," Hamm, 53, yelled, his voice cracking.

Cooper, 50, was joined by 8-year-old Declan LeBaron, who had been given tickets to the game by Instagram content creator Zachery Dereniowski in January. That social media video has since gone viral, scoring some 495,000 likes.

Cooper asked LeBaron to attend the Super Bowl, where they spelled out the team name before the players ran onto the field.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift once again cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, from the stands, this time wearing bedazzled shorts, a white tank top, and over-the knee boots.

Other celebrities in attendance were Jay-Z and his daughters with Beyoncé -- Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7 -- who posed for photos before the game, and singer Doechii, 26, who recently won a Grammy for her album Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechii posted photographs of herself with pop icon Lady Gaga at the game.

Serena Williams made an appearance in Kendrick Lamar's halftime show. He was also joined by Samuel L. Jackson, SZA and DJ Mustard.

Advertisement

The star-studded audience also included Anne Hathaway, Zac Efron, Paul Rudd, Orlando Bloom, Pete Davidson, Kevin Costner and Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

Kendrick Lamar rocks the stage at Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar headlines the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Scarlett Johansson takes aim in 'Jurassic World Rebirth' game spot
Movies // 45 minutes ago
Scarlett Johansson takes aim in 'Jurassic World Rebirth' game spot
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson appears in a new trailer for "Jurassic World Rebirth" that aired during Super Bowl LIX.
Tom Cruise introduces Super Bowl, stars in 'Mission: Impossible' game spot
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Tom Cruise introduces Super Bowl, stars in 'Mission: Impossible' game spot
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise introduced Super Bowl LIX Sunday, and starred in a game spot teaser for his upcoming film, "Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning."
Jay & Silent Bob, Jeremy Strong turn up in Afflecks' 'DunKings 2' commercial
TV // 4 hours ago
Jay & Silent Bob, Jeremy Strong turn up in Afflecks' 'DunKings 2' commercial
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes joined Ben Affleck in his latest Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin' Donuts.
Florence Pugh declares, 'No one here is a hero,' in 'Thunderbolts' trailer
Movies // 5 hours ago
Florence Pugh declares, 'No one here is a hero,' in 'Thunderbolts' trailer
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel released a new 2 1/2-minute trailer for its upcoming action-adventure movie, "Thunderbolts," during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Greg Norman, Yara Shahidi
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Greg Norman, Yara Shahidi
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Golfer Greg Norman turns 70 and actor Yara Shahidi turns 25, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 10.
Kendrick Lamar, SZA perform hits in Super Bowl LIX halftime show
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar, SZA perform hits in Super Bowl LIX halftime show
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar made good on his promise to "put rap culture on the forefront" at Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performance, which featured special guests SZA and DJ Mustard.
'Dog Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Dog Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, "Dog Man," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.7 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
Sean Baker scores DGA Award for Best Feature for 'Anora'
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Sean Baker scores DGA Award for Best Feature for 'Anora'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sean Baker scored the Directors Guild of America Award for Best Feature for "Anora" at a ceremony in Beverly Hills Saturday.
'Wild Robot' earns 9 Annie Awards for animation excellence
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wild Robot' earns 9 Annie Awards for animation excellence
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Wild Robot" has earned a leading nine Annie Awards, including Best Feature, at a ceremony on Saturday.
Christy Carlson Romano recovering from clay-pigeon shooting injury to her face
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Christy Carlson Romano recovering from clay-pigeon shooting injury to her face
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Christy Carlson Romano released a video on Instagram this weekend, explaining how she is recovering from clay pigeon-shooting injury to her face.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christy Carlson Romano recovering from clay-pigeon shooting injury to her face
Christy Carlson Romano recovering from clay-pigeon shooting injury to her face
Kendrick Lamar, SZA perform hits in Super Bowl LIX halftime show
Kendrick Lamar, SZA perform hits in Super Bowl LIX halftime show
'Dog Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Dog Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Jay & Silent Bob, Jeremy Strong turn up in Afflecks' 'DunKings 2' commercial
Jay & Silent Bob, Jeremy Strong turn up in Afflecks' 'DunKings 2' commercial
Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Greg Norman, Yara Shahidi
Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Greg Norman, Yara Shahidi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement