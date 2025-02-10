Trending
Feb. 10, 2025 / 1:52 PM

Amy Poehler to launch 'Good Hang' podcast

By Jessica Inman
Amy Poehler took to "Today" on Monday to announce her new podcast, "Good Hang." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Amy Poehler took to "Today" on Monday to announce her new podcast, "Good Hang." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler took to Today on Monday to announce her new podcast, Good Hang.

"I checked and I'm officially the last person to not have a podcast, so I figured I'd jump in," Poehler, 53, told Savannah Guthrie. "But we are really excited. It's going to be an interview podcast. We're going to have a lot of our friends there. It's gonna be very fun."

"I think sometimes we ask women to be kind of teachers and healers, and I'm looking for some good dumb fun," she said.

In a teaser posted to social media, Poehler said she asked her friends to offer her some advice. The clip includes input from stars such as Dax Shepard, Bill Simmons, Patti Lupone, Rachel Dratch, Will Arnett and Seth Meyers.

"Just be yourself and the guests will come," said Shepard, 59, who hosts Armchair Expert.

Poehler, who joined Saturday Night Live in 2001, is also slated to star in the three-hour 50th anniversary special that airs Sunday.

"It's been so awesome to be back," Poehler told Guthrie. "...Just being around all the people that I love and grew up with is so exciting."

Paul McCartney, Kim Kardashian, Adam Driver, Dave Chappelle, Robert De Niro, Steve Martin and Tom Hanks are among the other celebrities set to appear in SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

The Good Hang podcast will debut in March.

