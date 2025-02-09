Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 9, 2025 / 1:46 PM

Sean Baker scores DGA Award for Best Feature for 'Anora'

By Karen Butler
Director Sean Baker (R) wins the DGA award for Theatrical Feature Film for 'Anora' and poses with Christopher Nolan backstage at the Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Director Sean Baker (R) wins the DGA award for Theatrical Feature Film for 'Anora' and poses with Christopher Nolan backstage at the Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sean Baker scored the Directors Guild of America Award for Best Feature for Anora at a ceremony in Beverly Hills Saturday.

Ramell Ross picked up the prize for Best First-Time Feature for Nickel Boys, and Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev earned the honor for Best Documentary for Porcelain War.

Advertisement

On the TV side, Frederick E.O. Toye won for Best Drama Series for Shogun, Lucia Aniello went home with the trophy for Best Comedy Series for Hacks and Steven Zaillian accepted the prize for TV Movie or Limited Series for Ripley.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow hosted the event.

The guest list included Maude Apatow, Ike Barinholtz, Adrien Brody, Marie Cantin, Colman Domingo, Paul W. Downs, Ayo Edebiri, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Justine Lupe, Mikey Madison, Kathleen McGill, Demi Moore, Christopher Nolan, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Simons, Sebastian Stan, Taylor Tomlinson, Jessica Williams, Bowen Yang and Michelle Yeoh.

Anora, Shogun and Hacks also won big at this weekend's Critics Choice and Producers Guild of America Awards ceremonies.

Advertisement

Stars attend the Directors Guild of America Awards

Director Ang Lee (L) holds his DGA Lifetime Achievement Award as he poses with Michelle Yeoh in the press room at the 77th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 8, 2025. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Dog Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Dog Man' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, "Dog Man," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.7 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
'Wild Robot' earns 9 Annie Awards for animation excellence
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Wild Robot' earns 9 Annie Awards for animation excellence
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Wild Robot" has earned a leading nine Annie Awards, including Best Feature, at a ceremony on Saturday.
Christy Carlson Romano recovering from clay-pigeon shooting injury to her face
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Christy Carlson Romano recovering from clay-pigeon shooting injury to her face
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Christy Carlson Romano released a video on Instagram this weekend, explaining how she is recovering from clay pigeon-shooting injury to her face.
'Anora,' 'Hacks,' 'Shogun' win Producers Guild of America Awards
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
'Anora,' 'Hacks,' 'Shogun' win Producers Guild of America Awards
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Film "Anora," TV comedy "Hacks," animated feature "The Wild Robot" and TV drama "Shogun" won Producers Guild of America Awards at a gala in Los Angeles Saturday night.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Mia Farrow, Tom Hiddleston
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Mia Farrow, Tom Hiddleston
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Actor Mia Farrow turns 80 and actor Tom Hiddleston turns 44, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 9.
Actor, frequent Woody Allen collaborator Tony Roberts dead at 85
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Actor, frequent Woody Allen collaborator Tony Roberts dead at 85
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Tony Roberts, a frequent collaborator with Woody Allen, has died at the age of 85.
No summer 2025 season for 'The Bachelorette'
TV // 1 day ago
No summer 2025 season for 'The Bachelorette'
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- ABC has no plans to air a new edition of "The Bachelorette" this summer, according to multiple media reports.
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny's 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: Henry Czerny, Mary McCormack
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: Henry Czerny, Mary McCormack
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Henry Czerny turns 66 and actor Mary McCormack turns 56, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 8.
'Anora,' 'Conclave,' 'Shogun,' 'Penguin,' 'Baby Reindeer' win Critics Choice Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'Anora,' 'Conclave,' 'Shogun,' 'Penguin,' 'Baby Reindeer' win Critics Choice Awards
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Anora" was declared the Best Picture of 2024 at the Critics Choice Awards gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lucy Lawless' 'My Life Is Murder' renewed for Season 5, in production
Lucy Lawless' 'My Life Is Murder' renewed for Season 5, in production
Christy Carlson Romano recovering from clay-pigeon shooting injury to her face
Christy Carlson Romano recovering from clay-pigeon shooting injury to her face
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Mia Farrow, Tom Hiddleston
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Mia Farrow, Tom Hiddleston
Jack Black, Paul Rudd announce cast of 'Anaconda' reboot
Jack Black, Paul Rudd announce cast of 'Anaconda' reboot
Actor, frequent Woody Allen collaborator Tony Roberts dead at 85
Actor, frequent Woody Allen collaborator Tony Roberts dead at 85
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement