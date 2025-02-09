Sean Baker scores DGA Award for Best Feature for 'Anora'

1 of 5 | Director Sean Baker (R) wins the DGA award for Theatrical Feature Film for 'Anora' and poses with Christopher Nolan backstage at the Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sean Baker scored the Directors Guild of America Award for Best Feature for Anora at a ceremony in Beverly Hills Saturday. Ramell Ross picked up the prize for Best First-Time Feature for Nickel Boys, and Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev earned the honor for Best Documentary for Porcelain War. Advertisement

On the TV side, Frederick E.O. Toye won for Best Drama Series for Shogun, Lucia Aniello went home with the trophy for Best Comedy Series for Hacks and Steven Zaillian accepted the prize for TV Movie or Limited Series for Ripley.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow hosted the event.

The guest list included Maude Apatow, Ike Barinholtz, Adrien Brody, Marie Cantin, Colman Domingo, Paul W. Downs, Ayo Edebiri, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Justine Lupe, Mikey Madison, Kathleen McGill, Demi Moore, Christopher Nolan, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Simons, Sebastian Stan, Taylor Tomlinson, Jessica Williams, Bowen Yang and Michelle Yeoh.

Anora, Shogun and Hacks also won big at this weekend's Critics Choice and Producers Guild of America Awards ceremonies.

Stars attend the Directors Guild of America Awards