Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: Henry Czerny, Mary McCormack

Henry Czerny arrives on the red carpet at the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York City. The actor turns 66 on February 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Civil War-era U.S. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman in 1820

-- Writer Jules Verne in 1828

-- Chemist Dmitri Mendeleev in 1834

-- Writer Kate Chopin in 1850

-- Actor Edith Evans in 1888

-- Inventor Chester Carlson in 1906

-- Actor Lana Turner in 1921

-- Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922

-- Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925

UPI File Photo

-- Actor James Dean in 1931

-- Musician John Williams in 1932 (age 93)

-- TV journalist Ted Koppel in 1940 (age 85)

-- Actor Nick Nolte in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Tom Rush in 1941 (age 84)

-- Comedian/musician/actor Robert Klein in 1942 (age 83)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Creed Bratton in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Ron Tyson (Temptations) in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 76)

Advertisement

-- Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 72)

-- Writer John Grisham in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Henry Czerny in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Vince Neil (Mötley Crüe) n 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Gary Coleman in 1968

-- Actor Mary McCormack in 1969 (age 56)

File Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI

-- Actor Seth Green in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Joshua Morrow in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Marion "Pooch" Hall in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor William Jackson Harper in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Jim Parrack in 1981 (age 44)

-- Comedian/actor Cecily Strong in 1984 (age 41)

-- Musician Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) in 1986 (age 39)

-- Surfer/writer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Kathryn Newton in 1997 (age 28)