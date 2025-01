Famous birthdays for Jan. 26: Andrew Ridgeley, Joseph Quinn

1 of 2 | Wham! partner Andrew Ridgeley arrives in the press room when he represents George Michael who posthumously enters Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023, in New York City. The musician turns 61 on January 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- First lady Julia Grant in 1826

-- U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1880

-- Bessie Coleman, first female Black/Native American pilot in 1892

-- Musician Maria von Trapp in 1905

-- Louis Zamperini, American World War II prisoner of war and subject of the film Unbroken, in 1917

-- Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1918

-- Writer Philip Jose Farmer in 1918

-- Actor Paul Newman in 1925

-- Cartoonist/writer Jules Feiffer in 1929

-- Sports personality Bob Uecker in 1934

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

-- Actor Scott Glenn in 1939 (age 86)

-- Political activist Angela Davis in 1944 (age 81)

-- Film critic Gene Siskel in 1946

-- Actor David Strathairn in 1949 (age 76)

-- Musician Lucinda Williams in 1953 (age 72)

-- Musician Eddie Van Halen in 1955

-- Musician Anita Baker in 1958 (age 67)

-- Comedian/TV personality Ellen DeGeneres in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Norman Hassan (UB40) in 1958 (age 67)

Advertisement

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Wayne Gretzky in 1961 (age 64)

File Photo by Kevin Lamarque/UPI

-- Musician Charlie Gillingham (Counting Crows) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Soccer coach/player Brendan Rodgers in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician Chris Hesse (Hoobastank) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Sara Rue in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Colin O'Donoghue in 1981 (age 44)

-- Conductor Gustavo Dudamel in 1981 (age 44)

-- Wrestler Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor Joseph Quinn in 1994 (age 31)