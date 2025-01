Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Ariana DeBose, Calum Hood

1 of 2 | Ariana DeBose arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5. The actor turns 34 on January 25. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Poet Robert Burns in 1759

-- Soap maker/philanthropist William Colgate in 1783

-- Writer W. Somerset Maugham in 1874

-- Writer Virginia Woolf in 1882

-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924

-- Musician Etta James in 1938

-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 83)

-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 80)

-- Track athlete Steve Prefontaine in 1951

-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 68)

-- Actor Ana Ortiz in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 47)

-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 47)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Advertisement

-- Musician Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 33)

-- Musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds of Summer) in 1996 (age 29)