Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 25, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Ariana DeBose, Calum Hood

By UPI Staff
Ariana DeBose arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5. The actor turns 34 on January 25. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Ariana DeBose arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5. The actor turns 34 on January 25. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Poet Robert Burns in 1759

-- Soap maker/philanthropist William Colgate in 1783

-- Writer W. Somerset Maugham in 1874

-- Writer Virginia Woolf in 1882

-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924

-- Musician Etta James in 1938

-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 83)

-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 80)

-- Track athlete Steve Prefontaine in 1951

-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 68)

-- Actor Ana Ortiz in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 47)

-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 47)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Advertisement

-- Musician Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 33)

-- Musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds of Summer) in 1996 (age 29)

From left, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, and Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer appear backstage during the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: ISIS drama 'Brides' a provocative cautionary tale
Movies // 5 hours ago
Sundance movie review: ISIS drama 'Brides' a provocative cautionary tale
PARK CITY, UTAH Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Brides," which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, depicts British teenagers venturing to become ISIS brides in a dramatic tale that avoids preaching.
Brad Pitt to star in David Ayer film 'Heart of the Beast'
Movies // 11 hours ago
Brad Pitt to star in David Ayer film 'Heart of the Beast'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt will star in and produce the film "Heart of the Beast," reuniting him with "Fury" director David Ayer.
Sundance movie review: 'Ugly Stepsister' is gruesome twist on Cinderella
Movies // 11 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Ugly Stepsister' is gruesome twist on Cinderella
PARK CITY, UTAH Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Norwegian film "The Ugly Stepsister," which premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival, ramps up the darkness of the original "Cinderella" fairy tale.
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 4 gets photos, March premiere date
TV // 11 hours ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 4 gets photos, March premiere date
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Starz is teasing Season 4 of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" with new photographs and a release date.
Kristen Stewart drives all night in Lord Huron's 'Who Laughs Last' music video
Music // 13 hours ago
Kristen Stewart drives all night in Lord Huron's 'Who Laughs Last' music video
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart joins Lord Huron for their single "Who Laughs Last," which dropped Friday.
'Suits: L.A.' trailer welcomes viewers to the west coast
TV // 14 hours ago
'Suits: L.A.' trailer welcomes viewers to the west coast
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Suits: L.A." previews the drama of a Los Angeles law office, and teases the return of Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter.
Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan among Grammy performers
Music // 15 hours ago
Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan among Grammy performers
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims and other artists will take the stage at the 67th Grammy Awards.
Lady Gaga, Rose join Sexxy Red, Bruno Mars in 'Fat Juicy & Wet' music video
Music // 16 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Rose join Sexxy Red, Bruno Mars in 'Fat Juicy & Wet' music video
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga, Blackpink member and K-pop star Rosé, Sexxy Red and Bruno Mars appear together in a music video for Red and Mars' song "Fat Juicy & Wet."
FKA twigs releases 'Eusexua,' her album with North West collab
Music // 17 hours ago
FKA twigs releases 'Eusexua,' her album with North West collab
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- FKA twigs released "Eusexua" on Friday, her new album featuring collaborations with Koreless and North West.
Joel McHale to replace Patton Oswalt as host of 'The 1%' game show
TV // 19 hours ago
Joel McHale to replace Patton Oswalt as host of 'The 1%' game show
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Joel McHale is taking over as host for Season 2 of the game show "The 1% Club," exclusively on FOX.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle honors last half moon of January
Google Doodle honors last half moon of January
Lady Gaga, Rose join Sexxy Red, Bruno Mars in 'Fat Juicy & Wet' music video
Lady Gaga, Rose join Sexxy Red, Bruno Mars in 'Fat Juicy & Wet' music video
Sundance movie review: 'By Design' makes chair body swap wonderfully bizarre
Sundance movie review: 'By Design' makes chair body swap wonderfully bizarre
Phoebe Dynevor adopted 'very specific' walk in 'Inheritance'
Phoebe Dynevor adopted 'very specific' walk in 'Inheritance'
Sundance movie review: 'Ugly Stepsister' is gruesome twist on Cinderella
Sundance movie review: 'Ugly Stepsister' is gruesome twist on Cinderella
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement