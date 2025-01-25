Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Ariana DeBose, Calum Hood

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
|Advertisement
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Poet Robert Burns in 1759
-- Soap maker/philanthropist William Colgate in 1783
-- Writer W. Somerset Maugham in 1874
-- Writer Virginia Woolf in 1882
-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918
-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924
-- Musician Etta James in 1938
-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 83)
-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 80)
-- Track athlete Steve Prefontaine in 1951
-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 69)
-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 68)
-- Actor Ana Ortiz in 1971 (age 54)
-- Musician Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) in 1972 (age 53)
-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 47)
-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 47)
-- Musician Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 40)
-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 40)
-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 35)
-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 34)
-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 33)
-- Musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds of Summer) in 1996 (age 29)