Jan. 24, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Matthew Lillard, Regé-Jean Page

By UPI Staff
Matthew Lillard attends the premiere of "We Live In Time" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 6. The actor turns 55 on January 24. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Matthew Lillard attends the premiere of "We Live In Time" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 6. The actor turns 55 on January 24. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Social reformer Edwin Chadwick in 1800

-- Writer Edith Wharton in 1862

-- Artist Robert Motherwell in 1915

-- Actor Ernest Borgnine in 1917

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Evangelist Oral Roberts in 1918

-- Dancer Maria Tallchief Paschen in 1925

-- Musician Doug Kershaw (Rusty & Doug) in 1936 (age 89)

-- Musician Ray Stevens in 1939 (age 86)

-- Musician Neil Diamond in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Aaron Neville in 1941 (age 84)

File Photo by Matthew Hinton/UPI

-- Actor Sharon Tate in 1943

-- Comedian John Belushi in 1949

-- Actor Michael Ontkean in 1946 (age 79)

-- Actor Nastassja Kinski in 1961 (age 64)

-- Comedian/actor Phil LaMarr in 1967 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Matthew Lillard in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Ed Helms in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Kristen Schaal in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Tatyana Ali in 1979 (age 46)

File Photo by Eric S. Lesser/UPI

-- Actor Carrie Coon in 1981 (age 44)

-- Musician/actor Daveed Diggs in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Justin Baldoni in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Mischa Barton in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Regé-Jean Page in 1988 (age 37)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

