Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Matthew Lillard, Regé-Jean Page

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Social reformer Edwin Chadwick in 1800
-- Writer Edith Wharton in 1862
-- Artist Robert Motherwell in 1915
-- Actor Ernest Borgnine in 1917
-- Evangelist Oral Roberts in 1918
-- Dancer Maria Tallchief Paschen in 1925
-- Musician Doug Kershaw (Rusty & Doug) in 1936 (age 89)
-- Musician Ray Stevens in 1939 (age 86)
-- Musician Neil Diamond in 1941 (age 84)
-- Musician Aaron Neville in 1941 (age 84)
-- Actor Sharon Tate in 1943
-- Comedian John Belushi in 1949
-- Actor Michael Ontkean in 1946 (age 79)
-- Actor Nastassja Kinski in 1961 (age 64)
-- Comedian/actor Phil LaMarr in 1967 (age 58)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton in 1968 (age 57)
-- Actor Matthew Lillard in 1970 (age 55)
-- Actor Ed Helms in 1974 (age 51)
-- Actor Kristen Schaal in 1978 (age 47)
-- Actor Tatyana Ali in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Carrie Coon in 1981 (age 44)
-- Musician/actor Daveed Diggs in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Justin Baldoni in 1984 (age 41)
-- Actor Mischa Barton in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Regé-Jean Page in 1988 (age 37)