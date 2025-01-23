Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 23, 2025 / 3:36 PM

Lucy Liu says 'Charlie's Angels' reunion would be 'so much fun'

By Jessica Inman
Lucy Liu (R), pictured with "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Drew Barrymore (L) and Cameron Diaz, discussed the possibility of a reunion Wednesday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Lucy Liu (R), pictured with "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Drew Barrymore (L) and Cameron Diaz, discussed the possibility of a reunion Wednesday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Lucy Liu says it would "be so much fun" to film a Charlie's Angels reunion.

The actress, 56, discussed the possibility when she appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

Advertisement

"I can't believe it's been 25 years since you did the first Charlie's Angels," Fallon said. "Twenty-five years. That doesn't seem right."

"It feels like it was yesterday," agreed Liu.

Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz starred in the 2000 film Charlie's Angels and its 2003 sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

"If they ever wanted to get you and Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore back together, would you do it?" Fallon asked Liu.

"I mean, why not?" Liu said. "I mean, it'd be so much fun. Like, just get us all back together and do some action, flip the hair."

Diaz recently returned to acting in Netflix's Back in Action, which premiered on the streamer Friday. In the movie, Diaz portrays a woman who has also come out of retirement, only Diaz's character was a spy for the CIA.

Advertisement

The film is Diaz's first in over a decade.

Liu recently starred in Red One, and she will portray a mother whose family moves into a house that possesses an "energy" in the horror film Presence.

The movie is directed and filmed by Steven Soderbergh.

"So he's directing it, he's the cinematographer, he's the editor, he's the producer, and he does all of it," Liu said. "So the audience, basically, becomes that presence, that spirit."

Presence opens in theaters Friday and also stars Chris Sullivan.

Lucy Liu Hollywood Walk of Fame

(L-R) Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Rana Ghadban, Rhea Perlman, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Mitch O'Farrell attend the star unveiling ceremony honoring Liu. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Naoe, Yasuke join forces in 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' story trailer
Entertainment News // 8 minutes ago
Naoe, Yasuke join forces in 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' story trailer
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Ubisoft is previewing the video game "Assassin's Creed Shadows," which is slated for a March 20 release.
K-drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' to premiere March 7
TV // 2 hours ago
K-drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' to premiere March 7
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "When Life Gives You Tangerines," a new series starring K-pop star IU.
Hoda Kotb reunites with Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager after 'Today' exit
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Hoda Kotb reunites with Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager after 'Today' exit
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb is spending time with former "Today" colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.
Michelle Yeoh, Sonequa Martin-Green reunite at 'Star Trek: Section 31' premiere
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Michelle Yeoh, Sonequa Martin-Green reunite at 'Star Trek: Section 31' premiere
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green took to the red carpet Wednesday to celebrate the premiere of "Star Trek: Section 31," which lands Friday on Paramount+.
Google Doodle honors last half moon of January
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Google Doodle honors last half moon of January
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Google released a new Doodle Thursday honoring January's last Half Moon.
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Movies // 7 hours ago
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced the 2025 nominees for the Academy Awards, or Oscars, in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer
TV // 8 hours ago
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" is in the works at A&E.
HBO orders Season 4 of 'White Lotus'
TV // 8 hours ago
HBO orders Season 4 of 'White Lotus'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- HBO has ordered Season 4 of its anthology dramedy, "White Lotus."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Norah O'Donnell turns 51 and musician Robin Zander turns 72, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 23.
'Rise of the Empress' to adapt Julie C. Dao book series
TV // 1 day ago
'Rise of the Empress' to adapt Julie C. Dao book series
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Gemma Chan, Crystal Liu and James Wong are developing the Prime Video series "Rise of the Empress," based on the Julie C. Dao books.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement