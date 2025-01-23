1 of 3 | Lucy Liu (R), pictured with "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Drew Barrymore (L) and Cameron Diaz, discussed the possibility of a reunion Wednesday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Lucy Liu says it would "be so much fun" to film a Charlie's Angels reunion. The actress, 56, discussed the possibility when she appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

"I can't believe it's been 25 years since you did the first Charlie's Angels," Fallon said. "Twenty-five years. That doesn't seem right."

"It feels like it was yesterday," agreed Liu.

Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz starred in the 2000 film Charlie's Angels and its 2003 sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

"If they ever wanted to get you and Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore back together, would you do it?" Fallon asked Liu.

"I mean, why not?" Liu said. "I mean, it'd be so much fun. Like, just get us all back together and do some action, flip the hair."

Diaz recently returned to acting in Netflix's Back in Action, which premiered on the streamer Friday. In the movie, Diaz portrays a woman who has also come out of retirement, only Diaz's character was a spy for the CIA.

The film is Diaz's first in over a decade.

Liu recently starred in Red One, and she will portray a mother whose family moves into a house that possesses an "energy" in the horror film Presence.

The movie is directed and filmed by Steven Soderbergh.

"So he's directing it, he's the cinematographer, he's the editor, he's the producer, and he does all of it," Liu said. "So the audience, basically, becomes that presence, that spirit."

Presence opens in theaters Friday and also stars Chris Sullivan.

