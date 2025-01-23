1 of 5 | Hoda Kotb spent time with her "Today" colleagues Wednesday following her exit from the show. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb is spending time with former Today colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. Kotb, 60, posted a selfie of the trio on Instagram that shows them laughing in a restaurant booth while enjoying a meal. Advertisement

"I love Wednesdays!!" Kotb wrote. "Also remember when you had that big goodbye party and now I am like... Hi!"

Kotb appears to be referring to her big sendoff Jan. 10 on Today, which marked her departure from the show.

She and Guthrie had anchored the show together some 7 years before Kotb made the decision to leave.

"I love you," Hager said in a comment, alongside a heart emoji.

Guthrie shared the same photograph to her Instagram profile.

"Reunited - but never really apart," she wrote.

The trio also joined Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer on Wednesday for Geist's Sunday Sitdown Live taping.

A video posted to social media shows the television personalities posing and laughing together.

The event marked the first live in-person taping of Geist's Sunday Sitdown that the public could purchase tickets to.

On Wednesday, he spoke to comedian Nate Bargatze. Filming took place at City Winery in Manhattan in New York City.

