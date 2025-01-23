Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 23, 2025 / 9:27 AM

Google Doodle honors last half moon of January

By Jessica Inman
Thursday's Google Doodle honors the last half moon of January. Screenshot courtesy of Google Doodle
Thursday's Google Doodle honors the last half moon of January. Screenshot courtesy of Google Doodle

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Google released a new Doodle Thursday honoring January's last half moon.

The image shows a moon with closed eyes and a slight smile. Half the face is in shadow, and the figure is surrounded by cards showing various moon phases.

Advertisement

When users click the graphic, they are taken to an interactive matching game.

"Join the celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the January Half Moon," the synopsis reads. "...January is the month of the Wolf Moon, so join the pack to sniff out new boards and collect all four new wildcards."

The Doodle is released to coincide with each month's moon cycle. Google previously released an interactive popcorn game in September.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Movies // 56 minutes ago
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced the 2025 nominees for the Academy Awards, or Oscars, in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" is in the works at A&E.
HBO orders Season 4 of 'White Lotus'
TV // 2 hours ago
HBO orders Season 4 of 'White Lotus'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- HBO has ordered Season 4 of its anthology dramedy, "White Lotus."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Norah O'Donnell turns 51 and musician Robin Zander turns 72, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 23.
'Rise of the Empress' to adapt Julie C. Dao book series
TV // 18 hours ago
'Rise of the Empress' to adapt Julie C. Dao book series
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Gemma Chan, Crystal Liu and James Wong are developing the Prime Video series "Rise of the Empress," based on the Julie C. Dao books.
The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Showtime is previewing Season 3 of "Yellowjackets."
Robert Pattinson is 'expendable' in 'Mickey 17,' from 'Parasite' director
Movies // 20 hours ago
Robert Pattinson is 'expendable' in 'Mickey 17,' from 'Parasite' director
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing Bong Joon-ho's "Mickey 17," starring Robert Pattinson as a man who repeatedly dies to advance humankind.
'Wicked,' 'Shrinking,' 'Arcane' among GLAAD Media Awards nominees
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'Wicked,' 'Shrinking,' 'Arcane' among GLAAD Media Awards nominees
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Nominations for the 36th GLAAD Media Awards include "Wicked," "Shrinking" and "Arcane."
'Zero Day' trailer: Robert De Niro investigates devastating cyber attack
TV // 21 hours ago
'Zero Day' trailer: Robert De Niro investigates devastating cyber attack
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Zero Day," a limited series starring Robert De Niro as former U.S. president George Mullen, who is investigating a deadly cyber attack.
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
Movies // 22 hours ago
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Companion," in theaters Jan. 31, is a surprising and suspenseful robot thriller with relevant social commentary on both AI and misogyny.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Natalie DiDonato of 'Mob Wives' reported missing
Natalie DiDonato of 'Mob Wives' reported missing
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement