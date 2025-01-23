Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 23, 2025 / 4:11 PM

Naoe, Yasuke join forces in 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' story trailer

By Jessica Inman

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Ubisoft is previewing Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is slated for a March 20 release.

The video game is the 14th major installment in the series, and is set in feudal Japan amid daimyo Oda Nobunaga's violent quest "toward unification."

Advertisement

The preview shows shinobi assassin Naoe, who is haunted by nightmares.

"There is evil at work in our homeland," she says. "Greedy lords who bring war."

Naoe is given a special weapon that "cannot be taken" and ultimately meets the African samurai Yasuke, who tells her she is "a part of something bigger than this war."

The pair appear to clash at first but later join forces, with Yasuke noting, "Our fates are connected."

The action role-playing game had originally been planned for a 2024 release, but was postponed to February, and then again to March 20 amid a possible buyout.

The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lucy Liu says 'Charlie's Angels' reunion would be 'so much fun'
Entertainment News // 56 minutes ago
Lucy Liu says 'Charlie's Angels' reunion would be 'so much fun'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Lucy Liu said it would "be so much fun" to film a "Charlie's Angels" reunion when she appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday.
K-drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' to premiere March 7
TV // 2 hours ago
K-drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' to premiere March 7
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "When Life Gives You Tangerines," a new series starring K-pop star IU.
Hoda Kotb reunites with Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager after 'Today' exit
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Hoda Kotb reunites with Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager after 'Today' exit
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb is spending time with former "Today" colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.
Michelle Yeoh, Sonequa Martin-Green reunite at 'Star Trek: Section 31' premiere
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Michelle Yeoh, Sonequa Martin-Green reunite at 'Star Trek: Section 31' premiere
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green took to the red carpet Wednesday to celebrate the premiere of "Star Trek: Section 31," which lands Friday on Paramount+.
Google Doodle honors last half moon of January
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Google Doodle honors last half moon of January
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Google released a new Doodle Thursday honoring January's last Half Moon.
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Movies // 7 hours ago
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced the 2025 nominees for the Academy Awards, or Oscars, in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer
TV // 8 hours ago
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" is in the works at A&E.
HBO orders Season 4 of 'White Lotus'
TV // 9 hours ago
HBO orders Season 4 of 'White Lotus'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- HBO has ordered Season 4 of its anthology dramedy, "White Lotus."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Norah O'Donnell turns 51 and musician Robin Zander turns 72, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 23.
'Rise of the Empress' to adapt Julie C. Dao book series
TV // 1 day ago
'Rise of the Empress' to adapt Julie C. Dao book series
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Gemma Chan, Crystal Liu and James Wong are developing the Prime Video series "Rise of the Empress," based on the Julie C. Dao books.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer
'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore earn Oscar nominations
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
Movie review: 'Companion' tells fresh, devilishly macabre AI tale
The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement