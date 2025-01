Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Norah O'Donnell, Robin Zander

Norah O'Donnell arrives for the Medallion Ceremony honoring the recipients of the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 2, 2023. The CBS Evening News anchor turns 51 on January 23. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

-- American patriot John Hancock in 1737

-- Writer Stendhal, a pseudonym for Marie-Henri Beyle, in 1783

-- Artist Edouard Manet in 1832

-- Filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein in 1898

-- Actor Dan Duryea in 1907

-- Comedian Ernie Kovacs in 1919

-- Actor Jeanne Moreau in 1928

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor/musician Chita Rivera in 1933

-- Actor Gil Gerard in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor Rutger Hauer in 1944

-- Actor Richard Dean Anderson in 1950 (age 75)

-- Airline pilot Chesley Sullenberger in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) in 1953 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Earl Falconer (UB40) in 1957 (age 68)

-- Princess Caroline of Monaco in 1957 (age 68)

-- Actor Peter Mackenzie in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Boris McGiver in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Gail O'Grady in 1963 (age 63)

-- Actor Mariska Hargitay in 1964 (age 61)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tiffani Thiessen in 1974 (age 51)

-- Broadcast journalist Norah O'Donnell in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Nick Harmer (Death Cab for Cutie) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Julia Jones in 1981 (age 44)