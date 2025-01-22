Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 10:10 AM

Natalie DiDonato of 'Mob Wives' reported missing

By Jessica Inman

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Natalie DiDonato, of Mob Wives fame, is missing.

A missing persons report was filed Tuesday in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed to People that a report was filed.

DiDonato, 44, had apparently visited Philadelphia and was slated to return to Florida Jan. 5, but did not catch her flight.

Denise Fuoco, DiDonato's mother, told TMZ her daughter appeared anxious when they spoke last week on FaceTime.

According to Fuoco, DiDonato ended the call abruptly without clarifying her location.

DiDonato has two cell phones, but neither were working when Fuoco attempted to call her daughter back, she said.

Ben, an apparent friend of DiDonato's, contacted Fuoco Monday.

He told her that DiDonato had reached out on WhatsApp, seeking financial assistance for a plane ticket to Florida. She was apparently in Las Vegas when she made that request.

Advertisement

She missed that plane as well.

Drita D'Avanzo, who also starred in Mob Wives, reacted to the news on social media.

"I pray Natalie is safe!" she wrote. "I can't imagine what her family is going through."

DiDonato starred in Season 5 of Mob Wives, a VH1 reality series.

She last posted on social media Dec. 12, sharing a photograph of herself on Instagram.

"Not bad for 44," the caption reads. "...Getting older is a blessing, can't believe I made it this far. I'm embracing my age because to me it's a badge of honor to have made it to 44."

Read More

Latest Headlines

George Clinton, Doobie Brothers to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Music // 16 minutes ago
George Clinton, Doobie Brothers to join Songwriters Hall of Fame
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees are in: George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, Mike Love of the Beach Boys, and other artists will be honored at a ceremony in June.
Blackpink's Jennie to release debut solo album, 'Ruby'
Music // 2 hours ago
Blackpink's Jennie to release debut solo album, 'Ruby'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jennie shared a trailer for her first solo album, "Ruby," which includes collaborations with Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa and other artists.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Diane Lane and DJ Jazzy Jeff turn 60, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 22.
William Shatner, 'Back to the Future' to receive special Saturn Awards
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
William Shatner, 'Back to the Future' to receive special Saturn Awards
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror announced three special awards ahead of the Feb. 2 ceremony on Tuesday including honors for William Shatner and the film "Back to the Future."
James Nesbitt to star in Harlan Coben series 'Run Away'
TV // 19 hours ago
James Nesbitt to star in Harlan Coben series 'Run Away'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Run Away," a new limited series based on a Harlan Coben novel starring James Nesbitt.
Uma Thurman joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' as series regular
TV // 20 hours ago
Uma Thurman joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' as series regular
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Tuesday that Uma Thurman is a series regular in "Dexter: Resurrection," now in production and premiering this summer.
Garth Hudson of The Band dies at age 87
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Garth Hudson of The Band dies at age 87
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Garth Hudson, who was the last member of The Band who was still living, has died.
Billy Idol announces tour with Joan Jett
Music // 21 hours ago
Billy Idol announces tour with Joan Jett
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Billy Idol announced an upcoming tour on Tuesday. He will tour with Joan Jett from April through September.
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
TV // 21 hours ago
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed "The Lincoln Lawyer" for a fourth season on Tuesday and confirmed it would adapt the Michael Connelly book "The Law of Innocence."
Bowen Yang, Rachel Sennott to announce Oscar nominations
Movies // 22 hours ago
Bowen Yang, Rachel Sennott to announce Oscar nominations
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Bowen Yang and actress Rachel Sennott are set to share the Oscar nominations on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement