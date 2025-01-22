Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 22, 2025 / 1:11 PM

'Wicked,' 'Shrinking,' 'Arcane' among GLAAD Media Awards nominees

By Jessica Inman
Billie Eilish arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. She is among the GLAAD Media Awards nominees for Outstanding Music Artist. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Billie Eilish arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. She is among the GLAAD Media Awards nominees for Outstanding Music Artist. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards are in.

Wicked, Shrinking and Arcane are among the works nominated at this year's ceremony, which will be held March 27 in Los Angeles.

GLAAD, an LGBTQ media advocacy organization, hosts the GLAAD Media Awards to celebrate LGBTQ creators and stories across film, television, music and other media.

"In a time of unprecedented challenges for LGBTQ people, LGBTQ stories are the antidote to anti-LGBTQ violence, legislation and disinformation," a press release states. "GLAAD's mission to accelerate acceptance and understanding for LGBTQ people through visibility in media stands stronger than ever..."

The award recipients will be selected from among 303 nominees, which were announced Wednesday.

The Outstanding Film - Wide Theatrical Release nominees are: Cuckoo, Drive-Away Dolls, Love Lies Bleeding, Mean Girls, My Old Ass, Problemista, Queer and Wicked.

Meanwhile, shows in the running for Outstanding Drama include: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Arcane, The Chi, Doctor Who, Found, Heartbreak High, Interview with the Vampire, Star Trek: Discovery, The Umbrella Academy and Wicked City.

Abbott Elementary, Ghosts, Hacks, Loot, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Shrinking, Somebody Somewhere, Sort of, We are Lady Parts and What We Do in the Shadows are among the shows up for Outstanding Comedy Series.

"Whether it's rampant misinformation or defamation of transgender people, LGBTQ youth, or the shocking corporate rollback of policies and programs that keep LGBTQ people seen and safe in a workforce, what will always prevail is our truth and talent," said Sara Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD.

Adam Lambert, Billie Eilish, Doechi, Elton John, Joy Oladokun, Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo, Orville Peck, Tove Lo and Victoria Monet have all been nominated for Outstanding Music Artist.

Jojo Siwa, Niecy Nash attend the GLAAD Media Awards

JoJo Siwa attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 14, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

