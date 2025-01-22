Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440
-- Writer/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552
-- English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561
-- Poet Lord George Byron in 1788
-- Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890
-- U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909
-- Actor Ann Sothern in 1909
-- Musician Sam Cooke in 1931
-- Actor Piper Laurie in 1932
-- Actor Bill Bixby in 1934
-- TV chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 91)
-- Writer Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 88)
-- TV chef Jeff Smith in 1939
-- Actor John Hurt in 1940
-- Musician Steve Perry (Journey) in 1949 (age 76)
-- Musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) in 1952 (age 73)
-- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 72)
-- Actor John Wesley Shipp in 1955 (age 70)
-- Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 66)
-- Musician Michael Hutchence (INXS) in 1960
-- Musician Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses) in 1965 (age 60)
-- Actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 60)
-- Actor/musician DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 60)
-- Restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 57)
-- Actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 56)
-- Actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 53)
-- Actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson in 1980 (age 45)
-- Musician/actor/interior designer Willa Ford in 1981 (age 44)
-- Musician Ben Moody (Evanescence) in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 44)
-- WNBA star Caitlin Clark in 2002 (age 23)