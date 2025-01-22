Trending
Jan. 22, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff

By UPI Staff
Diane Lane arrives for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15. The actor turns 60 on January 22. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440

-- Writer/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552

-- English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561

-- Poet Lord George Byron in 1788

-- Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890

-- U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909

-- Actor Ann Sothern in 1909

-- Musician Sam Cooke in 1931

-- Actor Piper Laurie in 1932

-- Actor Bill Bixby in 1934

-- TV chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 91)

-- Writer Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 88)

-- TV chef Jeff Smith in 1939

-- Actor John Hurt in 1940

-- Musician Steve Perry (Journey) in 1949 (age 76)

-- Musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) in 1952 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 72)

-- Actor John Wesley Shipp in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Michael Hutchence (INXS) in 1960

-- Musician Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor/musician DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 60)

-- Restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician/actor/interior designer Willa Ford in 1981 (age 44)

-- Musician Ben Moody (Evanescence) in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 44)

-- WNBA star Caitlin Clark in 2002 (age 23)

