Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440

-- Writer/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552

-- English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561

-- Poet Lord George Byron in 1788

-- Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890

-- U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909

-- Actor Ann Sothern in 1909

-- Musician Sam Cooke in 1931

-- Actor Piper Laurie in 1932

-- Actor Bill Bixby in 1934

-- TV chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 91)

-- Writer Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 88)

-- TV chef Jeff Smith in 1939

-- Actor John Hurt in 1940

-- Musician Steve Perry (Journey) in 1949 (age 76)

-- Musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) in 1952 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 72)

-- Actor John Wesley Shipp in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Michael Hutchence (INXS) in 1960

-- Musician Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor/musician DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 60)

-- Restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician/actor/interior designer Willa Ford in 1981 (age 44)

-- Musician Ben Moody (Evanescence) in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 44)

-- WNBA star Caitlin Clark in 2002 (age 23)

