Jan. 21, 2025 / 2:28 PM

Garth Hudson of The Band dies at age 87

By Jessica Inman
Musician Garth Hudson of "The Band" arrived on the Yellow Carpet where he was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2014. He died Tuesday. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
1 of 3 | Musician Garth Hudson of "The Band" arrived on the Yellow Carpet where he was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2014. He died Tuesday. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Band's last living member, Garth Hudson, has died.

He died on Tuesday morning, while sleeping in a New York nursing home, outlets report. Hudson was 87 years old.

The group began as backup musicians for Ronnie Hawkins (Levon and the The Hawks) and then Bob Dylan, before releasing an album of their own in 1968. The group included Robbie Robertson, Richard Manuel, Rick Danko and Levon Helm with Hudson.

The Band has been a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 1994.

The group's social media page included a tribute to the late musician.

"A musical genius and cornerstone of the group's timeless sound, Garth once said, 'I found some true enjoyment in helping people get to the bottom of their feelings.' Through his music, he did just that," the tribute reads. "Helping us all feel more deeply and connect to something greater. Rest easy, Garth."

The post includes photographs of Hudson playing various instruments over the years.

Notable deaths of 2025

Garth Hudson
Musician Garth Hudson of The Band arrives on the Yellow Carpet where he will be inducted into the 2014 Canada's Walk of Fame during ceremonies at The Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, Ontario, October 18, 2014. He died on January 21 at age 87. He was The Band's last living member. Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

