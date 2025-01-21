Advertisement
Jan. 21, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 21: Jeff Koons, Nick Gehlfuss

By UPI Staff
Aphrodite by Jeff Koons is on display for the Fall Marquee Week press preview at Christie's on October 27, 2023, in New York City. The artist turns 70 on January 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aphrodite by Jeff Koons is on display for the Fall Marquee Week press preview at Christie's on October 27, 2023, in New York City. The artist turns 70 on January 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Soldier/Vermont folk hero Ethan Allen in 1738

-- Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in 1824

-- Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin in 1869

-- Roger Nash Baldwin, founder of the American Civil Liberties Union, in 1884

-- Musician Lead Belly in 1888

-- Fashion designer Christian Dior in 1905

File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

-- High-wire walker Karl Wallenda in 1905

-- Actor Telly Savalas in 1922

-- Actor Paul Scofield in 1922

-- Comedian Benny Hill in 1924

-- Disc jockey Robert "Wolfman Jack" Smith in 1938

-- Golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1940 (age 85)

File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

-- Opera star Placido Domingo in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Richie Havens in 1941

-- Musician Mac Davis in 1942

-- Musician Edwin Starr in 1942

-- Actor Jill Eikenberry in 1947 (age 78)

-- Musician Jim Ibbotson (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) in 1947 (age 78)

-- Musician Billy Ocean in 1950 (age 75)

-- Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke in 1950 (age 75)

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in 1951 (age 74)

-- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1953

-- Artist Jeff Koons in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Robby Benson in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Geena Davis in 1956 (age 69)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon in 1963 (age 62)

-- Musician Jam Master Jay (Run-DMC) in 1965

-- Actor Karina Lombard in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Ken Leung in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Cat Power in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Chris Kilmore (Incubus) in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton (Spice Girls) in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Jerry Trainor in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Izabella Miko in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Luke Grimes in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Nick Gehlfuss in 1985 (age 40)

File Photo by Ed Locke/UPI

