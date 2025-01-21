Famous birthdays for Jan. 21: Jeff Koons, Nick Gehlfuss

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Soldier/Vermont folk hero Ethan Allen in 1738
-- Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in 1824
-- Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin in 1869
-- Roger Nash Baldwin, founder of the American Civil Liberties Union, in 1884
-- Musician Lead Belly in 1888
-- Fashion designer Christian Dior in 1905
-- High-wire walker Karl Wallenda in 1905
-- Actor Telly Savalas in 1922
-- Actor Paul Scofield in 1922
-- Comedian Benny Hill in 1924
-- Disc jockey Robert "Wolfman Jack" Smith in 1938
-- Golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1940 (age 85)
-- Opera star Placido Domingo in 1941 (age 84)
-- Musician Richie Havens in 1941
-- Musician Mac Davis in 1942
-- Musician Edwin Starr in 1942
-- Actor Jill Eikenberry in 1947 (age 78)
-- Musician Jim Ibbotson (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) in 1947 (age 78)
-- Musician Billy Ocean in 1950 (age 75)
-- Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke in 1950 (age 75)
-- Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in 1951 (age 74)
-- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1953
-- Artist Jeff Koons in 1955 (age 70)
-- Actor Robby Benson in 1956 (age 69)
-- Actor Geena Davis in 1956 (age 69)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon in 1963 (age 62)
-- Musician Jam Master Jay (Run-DMC) in 1965
-- Actor Karina Lombard in 1969 (age 56)
-- Actor Ken Leung in 1970 (age 55)
-- Musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) in 1970 (age 55)
-- Musician Cat Power in 1972 (age 53)
-- Musician Chris Kilmore (Incubus) in 1973 (age 52)
-- Musician Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton (Spice Girls) in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Jerry Trainor in 1977 (age 48)
-- Actor Izabella Miko in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Luke Grimes in 1984 (age 41)
-- Actor Nick Gehlfuss in 1985 (age 40)