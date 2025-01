Famous birthdays for Jan. 20: Sid Wilson, Evan Peters

1 of 3 | Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot attend the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. Wilson turns 48 on January 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Physicist Andre-Marie Ampere in 1775

-- Comic creator Harold Gray in 1894

-- Comedian George Burns in 1896

-- Businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906

-- Filmmaker Federico Fellini in 1920

-- Actor DeForest Kelley in 1920

-- Actor Patricia Neal in 1926

-- Comedian Arte Johnson in 1929

-- Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin in 1930 (age 95)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Tom Baker in 1934 (age 91)

-- Musician Eric Stewart (Mindbenders) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Filmmaker David Lynch in 1946

-- Musician Paul Stanley (Kiss) in 1952 (age 73)

-- Musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) in 1952 (age 73)

-- TV personality Bill Maher in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Lorenzo Lamas in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor James Denton in 1963 (age 62)

-- Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Guillén in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Greg K. (Offspring) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 59)

Advertisement

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

-- Actor/TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Reno Wilson in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Edwin McCain in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Skeet Ulrich in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician/filmmaker Questlove (Roots) in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Gary Barlow (Take That) in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Sid Wilson (Slipknot) in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (age 38)