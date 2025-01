Bobby Bones will host a new "Yellowstone" podcast starting Thursday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Yellowstone is getting an official eight-episode, weekly audio podcast hosted by Billy Bones on Thursday. "I've been such a fan of Yellowstone since the start," Bones said in a statement. "I'm excited to jump in and work with them at a deeper level to give insight for other fans of the show. Although, I probably won't wear a cowboy hat while on the podcast, it will be entertaining." Advertisement

The contemporary western -- starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham -- wrapped up its fifth season in December.

Costner exited after the first half of the season to focus on other projects.

The last episode of the second half of Season 5 was billed by Paramount Network as a "season finale," but the show has not yet officially been canceled or renewed.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show follows the Duttons, a ranching family in Montana. Two spinoffs -- 1833 and 1923 -- stream on Paramount+

