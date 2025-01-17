Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 17, 2025 / 10:20 AM

Kyle MacLachlan, Naomi Watts mourn 'dear friend' David Lynch

By Jessica Inman
Kyle MacLachlan (R) was among the stars to pay tribute to late filmmaker David Lynch on social media. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 5 | Kyle MacLachlan (R) was among the stars to pay tribute to late filmmaker David Lynch on social media. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Celebrities are mourning the passing of writer and director David Lynch, known for such films as Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, and the TV series Twin Peaks.

Lynch's family announced his death Thursday. He was 78.

Kyle MacLachlan, who made his film debut in Lynch's 1984 adaptation of Dune, and later starred in Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks and its revival, took to social media to express his grief.

"Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie," MacLachlan wrote, referencing Dune. "He clearly saw something in me that even I didn't recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision."

"What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him," he added. "He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to."

MacLachlan shared his tribute alongside a slideshow of photos spanning the more than 40 years that the duo knew one another.

"While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I've lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own," the actor said.

"His love for me and mine for him came out of the cosmic fate of two people who saw the best things about themselves in each other," he added. "I will miss him more than the limits of my language can tell and my heart can bear."

Namoi Watts, whose breakthrough role came in Lynch's Mulholland Drive, expressed gratitude that he saw something in her at a time when she felt "so well hidden." The actress also worked with Lynch on Inland Empire and the Twin Peaks revival.

"Every moment together felt charged with a presence I've rarely seen or known," she wrote. "Probably because, yes, he seemed to live in an altered world, one that I feel beyond lucky to have been a small part of."

Among the memories the actress shared on Instagram is a photograph of herself kissing Lynch on the cheek at the Cannes Film Festival photocall for Mulholland Drive in 2001.

Alicia Witt, who was a child actress when she appeared in Dune and Twin Peaks, described Lynch as "a one of a kind artist who clearly and joyfully saw the realms beyond this one."

"Without David Lynch, I have no idea what my life would like," she said. "He taught me what it was to make a movie, how to conduct yourself on a set, what to expect from a director, the sort of respect that is paid and given."

Isabella Rossellini, whose role in Blue Velvet helped launch her career, said simply, "I loved him so much," thanking her followers for reaching out to her.

She shared a photograph of herself and Lynch smiling and holding hands.

Twin Peaks actress Mädchen Amick and directors Steven Spielberg and Ron Howard were among the other celebrities to mourn Lynch online, with Amick calling the filmmaker her "north star."

Notable deaths of 2025

David Lynch
Filmmaker David Lynch (R), and his wife, Emily Stofle, arrive on the red carpet before the screening of "Twin Peaks" during the Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 25, 2017. Lynch, best known for his work on "Twin Peaks," "Mulholland Drive," "Dune" and "Blue Velvet," died at the age of 78 on January 16. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

