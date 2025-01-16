Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 16, 2025 / 8:43 AM

Nintendo Switch 2 gets first-look trailer, 2025 release date

By Annie Martin
Nintendo unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 and announced a Nintendo Direct presentation about the console. Photo courtesy of Nintendo
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Nintendo has unveiled the successor to its Nintendo Switch video game console.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025, with a specific release date yet to be announced.

A first-look trailer for the console opens with the original Nintendo Switch, then shows the design change to showcase the new look and features of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Highlights include a larger and updated look, a U-shaped kickstand and magnetically-connected Joy-Con controllers.

The trailer features footage of a new Mario Kart game playing on the console.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will play Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as physical and digital Nintendo Switch titles. Not all Nintendo Switch games will be compatible with the new console.

Nintendo will share more about the Nintendo Switch 2 during a Nintendo Direct presentation April 2.

The company will also hold Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events in New York City, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo and other cities around the world to allow players to check out the console first-hand.

The original Nintendo Switch was released in 2017. The console was followed by the Switch Lite in 2019 and an OLED Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Nintendo has not announced a price for the Nintendo Switch 2.

